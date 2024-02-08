EMass boys’ hockey: Racking up the points for Franklin, Ben Paterson headlines Players of the Week

Patrick Clair/Alex Gosselin-Neves, Arlington Catholic –– The goaltending tandem combined to make 72 saves and allow just one goal in a pair of wins for the Cougars. Gosselin-Neves, a senior from Somerville, made 44 saves on 45 shots in a 3-1 upset of top-ranked St. John’s Prep. Clair, a junior assistant captain from Lexington, shut out King Philip in nonleague play by turning away all 28 shots he faced.

Matt Carrara, Boston Latin –– The senior captain from Hyde Park netted a hat trick, including the OT winner in key 4-3 MVC/DCL Division II win over No. 16 Concord-Carlisle. He also scored the Wolfpack’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to league foe Tewksbury.

Advertisement

Ben Merrill, Masconomet –– The senior from Topsfield increased his goal total to 21 by lighting the lamp three times and adding an assist in a 9-5 Northeastern Conference win vs. Peabody. Merrill tallied twice in a 3-2 league win against Gloucester.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Ryan Nelken, Westford –– The junior forward recorded a hat trick as the Ghosts claimed an 8-5 MVC/DCL Division I thriller over Shrewsbury. Nelken factored into both scores with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 league triumph against Andover.

Ben Paterson, Franklin –– The senior eclipsed 100 career points with a pair of goals and assists in a 8-2 Hockomock League win over Oliver Ames. The reigning league MVP potted the winning goal shorthanded and supplied an assist in a 2-1 victory over Reading in the semifinals of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Doherty Division. Then he posted a natural hat trick to lead the Panthers over Bishop Feehan, 4-2, in nonleague play.

Gavin Powderly, Falmouth –– The freshman kicked off the week with two goals in a 3-1 Cape & Islands League triumph over Barnstable and then tallying twice in a 5-1 league victory against Martha’s Vineyard.

Advertisement

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.