Newburyport boys’ hockey continues to pile up impressive wins

The locker room erupts with pride, a testament to a job well done.

Newburyport coach Paul Yameen grew up a massive Dallas Cowboys fan. Yameen borrows a quip from Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson when the Clippers score an important win.

When the Clippers on Monday knocked off BC High, 3-2, for the first time in program history, the echoes reverberated around the space.

The win over the 16th-ranked Eagles is not the only statement win for the No. 18 Clippers, who sit at 13-3-1. The resilient group also bested No. 8 Franklin on the road, 5-4, on Dec. 30. A 2-2 draw with No. 14 Westford and a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 10 Canton add further mettle to a daunting nonleague schedule, as does a date with top-ranked St. John’s Prep Saturday in the 16th annual 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game.

“Our guys accept the challenge,” Yameen said. “They know what they’re up against. If you’re going to play the best in the state, you’ve got to find an edge. Physically, we can match up with anybody.”

The Clippers finished a perfect 10-0-0 in the Cape Ann League for only the second time in program history, and sport a plus-29 goal differential (61 goals for, 32 against).

“We’re a prideful program and we try to stress that at the beginning of the year, wearing [the jersey] with pride,” said Yameen. “They know the history here and they want to be a part of it.”

In a 6-2 league victory over Pentucket, Yameen coached in his 450th career game. Assistant coaches Jeff Gaudatis and Jed Beauparlant have been by Yameen’s side for all 21 seasons. Fellow assistants Billy Boudreau and Jeff Wile were juniors when the Clippers won the Division 2 state championship in 2009.

Wile was diagnosed with a heart defect during his freshman season and could not play, but he stayed with the Clippers to pepper the goaltenders during practice. He became so adept at breakaways that he made the roster, for specialist situations. In one instance, he scored in the shootout of the 2009 Newburyport Bank Classic, clinching a win in the championship game against St. Mary’s.

“I still have a fire for this,” said Yameen. “I love my coaching staff, Newburyport High School, and the kids that play for us.”

In his first season as a starter, junior Damien Lamb has registered four shutouts while racking up 13 wins. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Entering the season, junior goaltender Damien Lamb knew the net was his. He’s owned the crease thanks to his stellar play, with 13 wins, four shutouts, and an assist on his ledger.

Committing to being a goalie eight years ago, Lamb played JV during his eighth-grade season and was the backup to Jamie Brooks the past two years. Over the offseason, he committed to agility and cardio training. Lamb soaks up instruction and film sessions, improving on cutting off angles.

“I like the small details [of goaltending],” said Lamb. “It’s very detail oriented — if you’re off even half an inch, it can change everything.”

He was nervous in the first game of the season but Lamb’s confidence has risen, in large part thanks to the team in front of him. A group of 13 seniors mesh well with the six freshmen on the team, many of whom have their number called in key situations.

Seniors Jackson DeVivo (11-9–20) and Tristan Joyce (7-8–15) lead the charge up front, with Colby Arel and Will Palermino each at 14 points. Senior captain Kane Brennan, also a running back on the football team, has 10 points and sets the tone with his physicality. Freshman defenseman Graham Luskin (3-10–13) logs heavy minutes on the backend and fellow ninth-graders Luke MacIsaac (5-6–11) and Henry Waddell (3-5–8) play critical minutes.

“It’s a big part [of being a leader], making them feel comfortable to go out and play their game,” said Brennan. “They all have a ton of skill and our job is letting them know to go out there and do their thing.”

Senior captain Kane Brennan sets the tone with his physical play for Newburyport. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ On Wednesday night, Medway hosted Bellingham and raised money for ALS One in memory of Michael Chenette, who died July 4, 2023, at age 57, after a 10-month bout with the disease. A 1983 Quincy alum who was inducted into the school’s hockey hall of fame, Chenette played collegiately at Army and served as a captain in the armed forces, including in the Gulf War.

His son, Jake, a freshman at Medway High, scored his first varsity goal in a 5-0 Tri-Valley Small victory for the Mustangs (11-7-0). Jake wears No. 8, the number his father donned.

“He’s just such a quality person as a human being,” said Medway coach Jeff Drake, whose son, Jason, assisted on Jake’s tally. “He always does and says the right thing. He was obviously voted the player of the game and he mentioned that he was really glad to have the support of the team.”

The Mustangs and Blackhawks combined to raise $1,550 for ALS research.

“It was a little bit more than the two points and the kids got the importance of it,” said Drake.

▪ Wellesley senior goalie Ronan Basset, a first-year player with the program, earned his first career shutout in a 7-0 Bay State Conference victory against Brookline. The shutout resonated with Bassett, who hugged coach Paul Donato after the game and his teammates went wild for his accomplishment in the locker room.

▪ Franklin senior captain Ben Paterson, who produced nine points in three wins last week, soared past 100 career points … Pembroke senior assistant captain Brandon Perry reached the century mark with a hat trick and an assist in a 5-1 Patriot League victory over Silver Lake.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 18 Newburyport at No. 1 St. John’s Prep, 2:20 p.m. –– In the 16th 1st Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game, a skilled Eagles team hosts Newburyport in nonleague action.

Saturday, No. 14 Westford at Billerica, 7:00 p.m. –– The Ghosts look to extend their narrow lead over Billerica in the MVC/DCL I title race with a win at Hallenborg Pavilion.

Sunday, Ed Burns Coffee Pot championships –– No. 6 Marshfield and No. 8 Franklin go head-to-head in the Peter Doherty Division championship at 2 p.m., before Belmont and No. 20 Norwood lock horns in the Walter Brinn Division title game at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at Warrior Ice Arena.

Wednesday, Nantucket at No. 19 Nauset, 4:10 p.m. –– At 13-1-0, the Whalers have put together a stellar season, but face a furious test at Charles Moore Arena with Logan Poulin and a surging Nauset squad.

Wednesday, No. 8 Franklin at No. 5 Archbishop Williams, 5:10 p.m. –– With a high-flying first line led by Paterson, the red-hot Panthers visit Canton Sportsplex to face Archies, a tough test for any program.

Wednesday, No. 7 Arlington at No. 9 Reading, 7:45 p.m. –– Two teams in the thick of the Middlesex Liberty race battle again at Burbank Ice Arena, after Chris Hanifan and the Rockets blanked Arlington, 4-0, on Jan. 15.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.