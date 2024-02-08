Four things to know about new Celtics wing Jaden Springer

Springer’s arrival marks the second roster addition made by Brad Stevens in as many days — as Boston acquired big man Xavier Tillman in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Celtics acquired wing Jaden Springer from the 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick. Boston also dealt guard Dalano Banton to the Portland Trail Blazers for a heavily protected second-round pick.

The Celtics made two more moves just before the 3 p.m. buzzer at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

Here are four things to know about Boston’s latest depth pick-up in Springer:

He’s played sparingly up in the NBA ranks

A former first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Tennessee, Springer has yet to develop into a regular rotation player in the NBA. He’s still just 21, but Springer has only played in 50 total games with the Sixers over the last three seasons.

The 6-foot-4 wing has appeared in 32 of the Sixers’ 50 games this season, averaging 4.0 points on 39 percent shooting over 11.8 minutes per contest. Connecting on shots from beyond the arc isn’t Springer’s strong suit, as he’s shooting 21.6 percent from 3-point range this season.

Still, Springer stands as a young asset that will slot behind other bench options like Payton Prichard this season as necessary depth. And with Springer under contract through next year before becoming a restricted free agent in 2025, the Celtics can let the promising young player further develop — be it in Boston or the G League.

Springer has promising defensive upside

While Springer’s limited minutes and rather pedestrian scoring totals may not leap off the page, the Celtics might be banking on Springer’s upside as a defensive stopper on the wing.

As noted by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, Springer ranks in the 99th percentile among wings in both block percentage (1.9) and steal percentage — per Cleaning the Glass.

Springer had arguably his most promising game of the year during preseason action against Boston in early October — posting 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one impressive block against Jayson Tatum over 23 minutes of action.

He may not be a featured option on Boston’s bench, especially once Joe Mazzulla shortens his depth chart in the postseason. But Springer has held his own against some of the top scoring threats across the NBA this season, as pointed out by Player Profiler’s Ahaan Rungta.

“We talk about Jaden all the time,” former Celtics and Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Springer last April, per Sixers Wire. “He’s doing great and, as I said, he’s gonna find his way. He’s playing unbelievable. The offense is great, the defense though is what we really watch right now for him.

“He’s gonna be an elite defensive player in this league. I don’t give a lot of guarantees, but if he’s not, I would be shocked. I’m that high on him, defensively.”

Springer took home G-League Finals MVP honors last year

Even though Springer has not made a sizable impact in the NBA yet, he was a force last season for the Delaware Blue Coats — the 76ers’ G League team.

Springer led the way for the Blue Coats in their first-ever championship last April, beating the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League Finals.

For his efforts, Springer was named Finals MVP after recording a 21-point, nine-rebound performance in a title-clinching Game 2. He was a force in Game 1 against Rio Grande — scoring 43 points.

Springer has family ties in the NBA

Springer has plenty of connections to the NBA already. His cousin, DeAndre’ Bembry, was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks — ultimately playing 296 games across six NBA seasons.

Springer’s father, Gary, was a McDonald’s All-American before putting together a standout career at Iona from 1980-84. While Gary Springer was eventually drafted by the Sixers in the sixth round of the 1984 NBA Draft, he did not play in the NBA due to knee injuries.













