Rockland’s Megan Khang, LPGA standout, enters sponsorship deal with FM Global

Commercial insurance company FM Global announced Thursday it will sponsor LPGA golfer and New England native Megan Khang for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Khang, 26, who grew up in Rockland and now lives in Quincy, joined the LPGA Tour in 2016 and has secured 38 career top-10 finishes. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open in August and is the 12th-ranked women’s golfer in the world.

“I am thrilled to join the FM Global team. We share a belief in hard work, resilience and striving for excellence,” Khang said in a statement.