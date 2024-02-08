Rockland’s Megan Khang, LPGA standout, enters sponsorship deal with FM Global

Commercial insurance company FM Global announced Thursday it will sponsor LPGA golfer and New England native Megan Khang for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Khang, 26, who grew up in Rockland and now lives in Quincy, joined the LPGA Tour in 2016 and has secured 38 career top-10 finishes. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open in August and is the 12th-ranked women’s golfer in the world.
“I am thrilled to join the FM Global team. We share a belief in hard work, resilience and striving for excellence,” Khang said in a statement.
Advertisement
The sponsorship announcement comes just more than three months after the LPGA Tour announced that its FM Global Championship will be held at TPC Boston in Norton this year, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. It has been more than 20 years since women’s professional golf made a stop in New England and nearly three decades since a tournament was held in the Greater Boston area, and Khang plans to be a part of its return.
“We could not think of a better partner to help us bring women’s professional golf back to New England,” said Malcolm Roberts, president and chief executive officer of FM Global. “Megan brings a deep commitment to excellence and hard work both on and off the golf course, and we look forward to working together to raise awareness of our shared values and leverage our partnership to give back to our communities.”
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.