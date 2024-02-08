After years of cheering on Super Bowl teams, Patriots fans’ seasons now end in rooting against the Chiefs

But there are a couple of truths about New England football devotees that reflect the identity of this region. They are protective of their own. They are sensitive. They are territorial. They are parochial. So, it’s root, root, root for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. No more KC masterpieces.

It all feels a little premature. Even Mahomes, who will play in his fourth Super Bowl in six seasons after redshirting as a rookie, has stated he has a long way to go to catch Brady’s seven Super Bowl titles (six with the Patriots).

No one threatens an opposing defense quite like Patrick Mahomes. But Mahomes Magic and the success of his Chiefs have Patriots fans feeling threatened, fretting that Kansas City’s clockwork Super Bowl contention dulls the luster of the their team’s unmatched dynasty and allows Mahomes to blasphemously encroach upon Tom Brady’s best-ever territory.

The Chiefs are already chasing the Patriots’ record of eight straight conference championship games — KC has gone every year that Mahomes has been its starter, making six straight AFC title games. With a win in Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the Chiefs would become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots to capture back-to-back Super Bowls. Plus, Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, KC’s version of Brady and Bill Belichick, would be halfway to the Patriots dynasty’s haul of hardware.

This is unacceptable. So, Patriots fans are embracing Niners Nation and San Francisco‘s Kyle Shanahan, owner of the title of active best coach to never win a major.

Patriots fans used to trumpet the slogan “They Hate Us Cause They Ain’t Us,” but now they’re petrified that the Chiefs could indeed be them. That’s why they hate Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Keepers of the Foxborough Flame feel especially vulnerable right now because of the ousting of the incomparable Belichick following an ugly 4-13 campaign and three losing seasons in four years, post-Brady.

In Belichick We Trust was the bedrock of the dynasty. It morphed into Belichick Must Go.

That’s the real threat Mahomes and the Chiefs pose to some fervent Patriots fans. He’s a threat to their unshakeable belief system, one that held for more than two decades. The belief is that the Patriots were so dominant and consistent because they had a proprietary system authored by a genius that allowed them to do it better and smarter than their competitors.

The Patriots represent the ne plus ultra of perennial Super Bowl contention. They went to nine Super Bowls from the 2001 to 2018 seasons.

But Kansas City’s success so soon after the sun setting on the New England empire, and the manner by which the Chiefs are achieving that success, chips away at some of the majesty and the mystique of the Patriots Reign. It’s like a kit you can find on the shelf. Take an all-time great quarterback, add a very good coach, and voila, dynastic team.

If true, that attenuates the exceptionality of the Patriots dynasty and pokes another hole in the battered legend of Belichick. No one here wants that.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady teamed up for one last AFC Championship game win, over the Chiefs, in the 2018 playoffs. Barry Chin

It doesn’t make Belichick less brilliant, but it undercuts the articles of faith about the impact that erudition had on winning. That’s the real threat, debunking the mythology around Belichick, not Mahomes removing Brady from his throne.

Reid is an excellent coach, an accomplished offensive mind, and a stellar self-deprecating actor in those State Farm Insurance commercials. But he’s not as complete a football mind as Belichick. The scary part about the Chiefs’ success is that it says that he doesn’t have to be. He just needs the Brady-like QB.

Reid also represents a threat to the Patriots’ legacy. It’s hard to argue that Reid, a certified FOB (Friend of Belichick), suddenly became a better coach. The only discernible change for Reid was that he got Mahomes as a coaching performance-enhancer.

In Kansas City, Reid made the playoffs four times with Alex Smith, patron saint of caretaker QBs, and won a playoff game with him. Reid went to four straight NFC Championship games (2001-04) and reached five overall in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb, Mr. Hall of Very Good. But Reid lost his only Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles to Belichick, Brady, and the Patriots to end the 2004 season.

Reid’s record without Mahomes is certainly more than Belichick can say for his résumé sans Brady — two playoff appearances and one playoff win way back during the 1994 season when his Browns eliminated the Drew Bledsoe Patriots.

So, it all comes back to the quarterback.

Brady, remarkably, advanced to nine Super Bowls with the Patriots in 18 seasons where he was the starter, excluding his rookie year as a fourth-stringer and 2008 when he went down in Week 1 with a torn ACL.

The 28-year-old Mahomes is the first QB in NFL history to start four Super Bowls before the age of 30, beating out … Brady, who did it at 30.

Amazingly, this was a down year for the Chiefs. They were vulnerable and not as explosive offensively. Mahomes had to deal with inexperienced and unreliable targets at wide receiver.

Mahomes understands that the more success he has the more people will root for him to fail for their own reasons. He actually compared how the Chiefs are received to the enmity that Brady and the Patriots engendered.

“As long as you keep winning, teams start to not like you, and I want to keep winning,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “So if that means some of the other teams and other fan bases aren’t going to like me, I’ll try to still have a smile on my face and not be a bad example, but I can be that villain for them if they need me to be.”

Mahomes is a villain in New England. I had an avid Boston sports fan stop me at the supermarket and tell me how much he dislikes the Chiefs and that Mahomes’s style isn’t built to last.

A loss for the Chiefs is a small win for Patriots fans in a season of loss and losses.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.