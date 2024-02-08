Talent runs deep in free agent pool if Patriots want to augment their backfield

We’ll see if Belichick’s successor favors the same approach; the first indicator will come this offseason when he decides what to do with a group led by Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

In his 24 seasons as head coach of the Patriots , Belichick had six different backs rush for at least 1,000 yards in one season. But no one ever went back-to-back years with 1,000 yards. Part of that was the consistency at the quarterback spot, but it also was Belichick’s belief in the fungibility of the position: You can always find another guy.

With an anemic passing game and a ragged offensive line, the duo did as well as could be expected in 2023, even without a full-time fullback for support. The Patriots averaged almost 4 yards per carry, and had six games in which they finished with 100-plus yards on the ground.

Stevenson, who has one year left on his rookie deal, appears to be well-positioned to be the lead back again, even after an ankle injury left him on the shelf for the last month of the season. As for Elliott, he enters a crowded free agent field, one that could end up leading him back to Foxborough if the price is right.

Kevin Harris is a solid backup, but asking him to be much more than that at this stage of his career might be too great an ask.

Not providing a dedicated third-down option for Mac Jones the last two seasons was negligent; every young quarterback should have a security blanket to serve as a check-down option when things get dicey. While Stevenson has shown a consistent ability to catch passes and Elliott led the team in receptions this past season, finding a multipurpose third-down option (Austin Ekeler?) could be a focus at this position, regardless of the offensive scheme favored by new coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Provided he rebounds from his ankle injury, Stevenson should be considered an offensive cornerstone. (At least as much of a cornerstone a running back can be in this day and age.) If Elliott returns, it would likely be at a discount, and as a complementary piece of the offensive puzzle. If he doesn’t, would New England be inclined to push Harris into a larger role? Or could the Patriots dip into the draft or free agent market to augment their depth? And will they return to a system that calls for a passing back and/or fullback?

All questions that figure to be answered in the months ahead.

Currently on the roster: Rhamondre Stevenson (619 rushing yards, 4 yards per carry, 4 TDs; 38 catches, 238 receiving yards), Ezekiel Elliott (642 rushing yards, 3.5 yards per carry, 3 TDs; 51 catches, 313 receiving yards, 2 TDs), Kevin Harris (16 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 58 receiving yards), JaMycal Hasty, Ke’Shawn Vaughn (practice squad).

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

There are a lot of interesting possibilities for the Patriots to consider, including their own guy in Elliott. Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Derrick Henry are all classic backs who have been extremely productive over the course of their careers, but all might be able to be signed at a relative discount, given the state of the position.

Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler offers sizable value in the passing game.

Or do they stand pat at the position and run it back another year with Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, and some support in the form of Harris and a draft pick? Regardless, the Patriots certainly have some free agent options worth considering.

Tier One: Saquon Barkley (962 rushing yards, 3.9 yards per carry, 6 TDs; 41 catches, 280 receiving yards, 4 TDs), Josh Jacobs (805 rushing yards, 3.5 yards per carry, 6 TDs; 37 catches, 296 receiving yards), Derrick Henry (1,167 rushing yards, 12 TDs), Tony Pollard (1,005 rushing yards, 4 yards per carry, 6 TDs; 55 catches, 311 receiving yards), Austin Ekeler (628 rushing yards, 3.5 yards per carry; 51 catches, 436 yards).

Tier Two: D’Andre Swift (1,049 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry, 5 TDs; 39 catches, 214 receiving yards, 1 TD), J.K. Dobbins (limited to one game because of a knee injury), Devin Singletary (898 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry, 4 TDs), Ezekiel Elliott.

Free agent Derrick Henry totaled 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season and could be a target for the Patriots. John Amis/Associated Press

Draft possibilities

Because of the current state of the game and free agent market, many mock drafts don’t have a single running back going in the first round. Jonathon Brooks of Texas finished 2023 with a whopping 1,139 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 6.1 yards per carry. Toss in 25 catches for 286 yards and a receiving touchdown, and that might make him the best of the bunch.

However, if you’re looking for a pass-catching option, Bucky Irving, who had 87 catches the last two years at Oregon, might be the best of the bunch, even though he’s not a traditional third-down back.

And if you’re interested in taking a flier on someone who is local and could evolve into an option in the passing game, New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube could be your guy. He finished first in the nation in all-purpose yards, including an average of 70 receiving yards per game as a senior.

Day One: Jonathon Brooks (Texas), Trey Benson (Florida State), Braelon Allen (Wisconsin).

Day Two: Blake Corum (Michigan), Bucky Irving (Oregon), Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Will Shipley (Clemson).

Day Three: Michael Wiley (Arizona), Jabari Small (Tennessee), Ray Davis (Kentucky), Jase McClellan (Alabama), Dylan Laube (New Hampshire).

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.