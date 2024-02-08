Red Sox sign former All-Star pitcher Michael Fulmer to minor league deal

He also could earn an additional $2 million based on playing time.

Fulmer, 30, accepted a two-year minor league contract that would pay $1.5 million if he is added to the major league roster this season or next.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox on Thursday agreed to a creative contract with former All-Star righthander Michael Fulmer , who is recovering from elbow surgery.

For Fulmer, the deal allows him to rehab under the guidance of the well-regarded Red Sox medical staff. For the team, it could get a helpful pitcher for a low cost.

Fulmer had Tommy John revision surgery in October after appearing in 58 games for the Cubs. He was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA, two saves and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Fulmer signed with Chicago a year ago when Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was the team’s director of pitching. Fulmer has seven seasons of major league experience with the Tigers, Twins, and Cubs.

It’s unlikely Fulmer will be ready to pitch in a major league game this season. But he could potentially be a bargain in 2025.

Schreiber ready to go

Righthanded reliever John Schreiber was on the injured list for nearly two months last season with a shoulder strain. In hopes of avoiding that again, he reported to Fenway South Jan. 11 to dive into workouts.

His wife and son came with him from their home in Michigan. Schreiber has been throwing off the mound regularly and is eager for the season to start.

“I feel great,” he said. “I’m fully healthy. I wanted to get down here early and get started building up.”

Schreiber earned the trust of manager Alex Cora in 2022, sometimes to his detriment as he was leaned on heavily in high-leverage situations.

Getting started

Position players do not report until Feb. 18. But outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Ceddanne Rafaela are already at the complex. O’Neill is deep into his own program of workouts designed to better prepare for the season after injuries limited him to 168 games the last two seasons … Marcelo Mayer was among the minor leaguers on the field … The Sox officially added righthanded reliever Melvin Adón and utility players Joe Dunand and Dalton Guthrie to the spring training roster as nonroster players. Guthrie, who signed Wednesday, is the son of lefthanded reliever Mark Guthrie, whose 15-year career in the majors included part of 1999 with the Sox … The famed Red Sox equipment truck arrived at Fenway South Wednesday and departed the complex Thursday, now just another empty truck.

