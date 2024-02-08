Five years later, Jake Flynn knows he made the right choice with UConn men’s hockey

Athletes that have taken advantage of this opportunity have often entered the transfer portal. But that was not the path Flynn wanted to take, and he let the team know that he would like to return for a fifth season in Storrs.

Last year, midway through his senior season at UConn, the defenseman decided he would be back for a fifth year. It was an option the NCAA granted to athletes whose careers were affected by the COVID pandemic, which cut short Flynn’s freshman season and had the Bridgewater native playing in empty arenas as a sophomore.

“I just think since I got here, it’s just been the perfect fit for me and I couldn’t really see myself anywhere else, to be honest,” said Flynn, who graduated with a degree in business real estate and is in a certificate program this year. “You believe you can win here, and I don’t know why you’d want to go anywhere else if you believe that you can win a championship at the school.”

That belief grew stronger in Flynn’s junior season, when the Huskies finished fourth in Hockey East, then advanced to the conference semifinals at TD Garden for the first time in the history of the program by defeating Boston University. A win over Northeastern had UConn in the final, but the ride came to an end with an overtime loss to UMass.

The following year, UConn began play in its new on-campus arena, Toscano Family Ice Forum, which Flynn cited as another reason to return after playing in all 35 games as a senior. Coach Mike Cavanaugh was more than happy to welcome back the Thayer Academy product, lauding his captain for his competitiveness.

“I just think he’s a stand-up kid,” said Cavanaugh. “He does things the right way. I know he’s respected by everybody in the locker room. Tough as nails. He’s just an awesome kid to coach.”

It’s been quite a journey for Flynn, who began skating at an early age at rinks around the South Shore, including Rockland and Bridgewater, where older brother Alec played for the Bridgewater Bandits. Jake would go on to start his youth career with the Taunton Bruins before ending up at Thayer.

Although he excelled for the Tigers, he did not receive any offers from Division 1 schools and had been planning on playing junior hockey. But Tony Amonte, then the coach at Thayer, reached out to the UConn coaching staff and suggested they take a look at Flynn. After checking out a few games, the staff liked what it saw and offered him a scholarship, one he gladly accepted.

He entered Hockey East as a true freshman and appeared in 30 games for the Huskies in 2019-20. He would miss just five games over the next three years, all as a junior. As his college career winds down, he’s hoping he and his teammates can finish the season strong. UConn (12-13-2, 7-9-1 in Hockey East) plays a home-and-home series with UMass this weekend.

“You look at our record, it seems like it’s been a pretty bumpy ride, but at the end of the day, I think we’ve learned a lot about our team and I think we’re really confident going into this back half of the season,” said Flynn. “This is the best the league has been. I think every weekend you know you’re facing a top 10, top 20 opponent and you have a good opportunity to prove a lot of people around the league wrong.”

Weekend plans

Northeastern is off this weekend, but the other three Beanpot schools will be at home Friday. Harvard faces Dartmouth ahead of its consolation matchup with Boston College, which will face UNH. BU takes on Merrimack before it can shift its focus to NU in Monday’s championship game. UNH (14-9-1, 7-6-1) is 16th in the PairWise, the system used by the NCAA to determine the tournament field, and will conclude the weekend at Merrimack Saturday. At 13th, UMass (14-7-3, 7-5-2) enters its series with UConn in a slightly better position, but both teams will need to string a few wins together over the next five weekends to enhance their chances of reaching the tournament. Providence (15-8-2, 8-5-2) is 10th and hits the road for a pair of games at No. 4 Maine (17-5-2, 9-4-1) in a series that will have significant implications within the conference as well as nationally. The host Black Bears are third in Hockey East, trailing BU (18-7-1, 12-4-1) and BC (19-5-1, 12-3-1), while Providence sits in fourth.

