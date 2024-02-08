Zay Flowers, former BC wide receiver and star NFL rookie, under investigation for alleged domestic assault outside Baltimore

Zay Flowers, the former Boston College wideout who just completed a strong rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens, is under investigation following an alleged domestic assault incident last month.
The Baltimore Banner reported the investigation into Flowers, 23, also involves police in Acton, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report involving Flowers. Acton police would not release the report to the Banner, citing the Massachusetts law that keeps information regarding domestic violence charges private until after an arraignment.
Flowers has not been charged with a crime, but when asked if he was being investigated, Baltimore County Police told the Banner it had been made aware of an alleged assault in the area of Owings Mills, Md., on Jan. 21 — the day after Baltimore’s first of two playoff games.
In a statement, the Ravens said they were aware of the report regarding Flowers, but declined comment beyond “we take these matters seriously.”
Flowers was the 22nd pick in last spring’s NFL Draft, the first BC wide receiver taken in the opening round, and quickly became quarterback Lamar Jackson’s top target. Flowers led the AFC’s top seed with 77 catches and 858 yards in the regular season, and though he had a critical goal-line fumble in its AFC Championship game loss to Kansas City on Jan. 28, he also had 115 yards and a touchdown.
The Ravens were at the center of one of the NFL’s ugliest domestic violence incidents, when star running back Ray Rice was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault charges in 2014 after punching his then-fiancée in the face at a New Jersey casino. TMZ published security camera video of the incident; though charges were ultimately dropped, the Ravens released Rice not long after the NFL suspended him for a widely derided two games.
