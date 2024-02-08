Zay Flowers, former BC wide receiver and star NFL rookie, under investigation for alleged domestic assault outside Baltimore

Zay Flowers, the former Boston College wideout who just completed a strong rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens, is under investigation following an alleged domestic assault incident last month.

The Baltimore Banner reported the investigation into Flowers, 23, also involves police in Acton, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report involving Flowers. Acton police would not release the report to the Banner, citing the Massachusetts law that keeps information regarding domestic violence charges private until after an arraignment.

Flowers has not been charged with a crime, but when asked if he was being investigated, Baltimore County Police told the Banner it had been made aware of an alleged assault in the area of Owings Mills, Md., on Jan. 21 — the day after Baltimore’s first of two playoff games.