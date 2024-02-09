10 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in and around Boston

PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem hosts a whole day of activities to begin Lunar New Year. Marquee events and exhibits include dance performances, puppet-making, and a trip through Yin Yu Tang, a preserved, 16-bedroom Chinese home transported to Massachusetts in the 1990s. Feb. 10. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 161 Essex St., Salem. For more information about specific events, visit pem.org .

Saturday marks the start of Lunar New Year. The 15-day period from Feb. 10-24 kicks off the Year of the Dragon. Festivities across the Greater Boston area have already begun, and as the official start of the holiday arrives, here are some more ways to celebrate.

LUNAR NEW YEAR AT THE ECOTARIUM Head to Worcester for a day of events and performances, including a lion dance from the Imperial Lion Dance Team. This will also be the final public event for Damascus, the museum’s resident bearded-dragon, before he’s returned to his original habitat. Feb. 10. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for members. For non-members: $19 for adults, $15 for seniors, $14 for students and children (2+), free for infants. 222 Harrington Way, Worcester. ecotarium.org

MOLD YOUR OWN DRAGON Tap into your artistic side this Lunar New Year at “Dragon Dreams in Clay,” where participants can sculpt their own clay dragons with the help of instructors. Hosted at The Plein-Air Art Academy, the art workshop is offered at four separate sessions from noon-1 p.m., 1:30-2:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Tickets are $40. 1386b Beacon St., Brookline. eventbrite.com

TAIWANESE STORYTIME An afternoon of treats and Taiwanese storytelling will take place in the Brookline Village Library’s Tween Room. With a featured reading of “Do You Know Where My Home Is?,” the event will also offer dumplings, cakes, and other traditional cuisine. Feb. 11. 1:30-4 p.m. Free. RSVP requested. 361 Washington St., Brookline. eventbrite.com

BERKLEE 2024 CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT Head to Berklee Performance Center for a Year of the Dragon celebration spanning multiple time periods and genres of music. The event features Berklee student performers along with special guests Budaya, CTM, and IMIX, and the theater will be decked out in Year of the Dragon-themed decor. Feb. 13. 8 p.m. Advance tickets are free for Berklee students and $5 day of, general public tickets are $12 in advance and $17 day of. 136 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. berklee.edu

DAY OF CELEBRATION AT THE MFA The Museum of Fine Arts hosts a series of events and activities and spotlights Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese art on their Feb. 15 Lunar New Year Celebration. Events include speaking engagements, artistic workshops, music, dance, and more. As a part of the holiday, the MFA will offer pay-what-you-want pricing with a $5 minimum for general admission. Feb. 15, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. For more information on each event, including time and location details, visit mfa.org

CHINESE NEW YEAR PARADE Enjoy the annual lion dance parade hosted by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of New England. The festivities begin at Phillips Square, and will feature multiple lion dancers collecting offerings from businesses and performing simultaneously as the parade winds through the streets of Chinatown. The parade also features a Culture Village at 90 Tyler St. Feb. 18. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Phillips Square, Boston. ccbaboston.org

CHINATOWN MAIN STREET Chinatown Main Street is hosting its own Cultural Village the day of the parade with kid-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday. Children can participate in lantern making, calligraphy, origami, and more at the China Trade Center. Feb. 18. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 2 Boylston St., Boston. chinatownmainstreet.org

PAO ARTS CENTER CELEBRATION The Pao Arts Center in Chinatown hosts an afternoon of art workshops and entertainment. The event features drop-in activities like Dasik cookie stamping on clay along with dance performances by local troupes in the arts center’s theater. Following the celebration, the center is also co-presenting a screening of “Freckled Rice” and “Our Chinatown” at ArtsEmerson at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are free, suggested donation is $10. 99 Albany St., Boston. paoartscenter.org

LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL Visit Quincy for the 36th annual Lunar New Year Festival put on by Quincy Asian Resources Inc. This year’s event features vendor booths, arts and crafts, food and drinks, and a lion dance ceremony at noon. Feb. 18. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 316 Hancock St., Quincy. qariusa.org

Dates, times, and other event details are subject to change. Check websites for the most up-to-date information.













Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.