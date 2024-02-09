Author readings around Boston through Feb. 17

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY FEB. 11
- Michael “Warrior” Bonds will be the featured poet at the Lizard Lounge Poetry Jam at 7 p.m. at the Lizard Lounge. (Tickets are $10.)
MONDAY FEB. 12
- Jonathan M. Metzl (”What We’ve Become”) will be in conversation with Beth Simone Noveck at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Romance authors Alexandria House, Katrina Jackson, and Ines Johnson will discuss their work and careers virtually at 7 p.m. through the Brookline Public Library (Registration is required.)
TUESDAY FEB 13
- January O’Neil (”Glitter Road”) will read from her poetry book at 3:30 p.m. at the Center for Belonging at Endicott College in Beverly. (Registration is required.)
- Dan Boyne (”Body of Water”) will discuss and read from his new book at 6:30 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Faneuil Branch. (Signed copies will be available to purchase at the event.)
- Erin Soderberg Downing (”Just Keep Walking”) will be in conversation with Elly Swartz at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $5, signed copies of the book are available to purchase at the event.)
- Meghan Elizabeth Kallman and Josephine Ferorelli (”The Conceivable Future: Planning Families and Taking Action in the Age of Climate Change”) will be in conversation with Erin Douglas at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Marie-Helene Bertino (”Beautyland”) will be in conversation with Laura Van den Berg at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Join authors Steve Almond, Aube Rey Lescure, Andrea Meyer, and Sara Shukla in a lesson on how to write love scenes at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. The conversation will be moderated by Michelle Hoover. This event is a part of the novel writing series “Craft on Draft” (Registration is requested, signed copies of featured books are available to purchase at the event.)
WEDNESDAY FEB. 14
- Anna Motz (”If Love Could Kill: The Myths and Truths of Women Who Commit Violence”) will be in conversation with Maggie Fishman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY FEB. 15
- Abi Balingit (”MAYUMU: Filipino American Desserts Remixed”) will be in conversation with Anjile An and sign copies of her cookbook at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $25.)
- Cassandra Good (”First Family: George Washington’s Heirs & The Making of America”) will be in conversation with Sara Georgini virtually at 6 p.m. through the Massachusetts Historical Society. (Registration is required.)
- Daron Acemoglu (”Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at Foley & Lardner LLP as a part of the “Chat & Chowder” series. (Registration is required.)
- Jasmine Guillory (”Drunk on Love”), Beverly Jenkins (”A Christmas to Remember”), and Ali Hazelwood (”Bride”), will be in conversation with Kalyani Saxena and sign copies of their books at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Student tickets are $5, general admission is $15.)
- Myles Taylor, Katya Zinn, and Yena Sharma Purmasir will read their work as part of the Third Thursday Poetry series at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Mary Buchinger and Eileen Cleary will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Registration is requested.)
- Rachel Nolan (”Until I Find You: Disappeared Children and Coercive Adoptions in Guatemala”) will be in conversation with Sylvia Sellers-García at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Mako Yoshikawa (”Secrets of the Sun”) will be in conversation with Daphne Kalotay at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested, signed copies are available to purchase at the event.)
- Hank Phillippi Ryan (”One Wrong Word”) will be in conversation with Joseph Finder at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
- Nathan Tavares (”Welcome to Forever”) will offer a sneak peek of his new book at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books. (Registration is required, pay what you want.)
FRIDAY FEB. 16
- Michael Tougias (”Blizzard of ‘78″) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at Plainville Town Hall.
- Scott Guild (”Plastic”) will be in conversation with Lucas Schaefer at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Benjamin E. Park (”American Zion: A New History of Mormonism”) will be in conversation with Megan Kate Nelson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jared Dillian (”No Worries: How to Lead a Stress-Free Financial Life”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. (Registration is required.)
SATURDAY FEB. 17
- As part of Black History Month, Raquel Majeski will read stories from various books at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.