Author readings around Boston through Feb. 17

Jonathan Metzl, Steve Almond, Marie-Helene Bertino, and Hank Phillippi Ryan will be among the authors appearing at venues and bookstores this week

Updated February 9, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Author Jonathan Metzl will discuss his new book "What We've Become" at Harvard Book Store on Monday evening.Hamilton Matthew Masters Cover: Norton

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY FEB. 11

  • Michael “Warrior” Bonds will be the featured poet at the Lizard Lounge Poetry Jam at 7 p.m. at the Lizard Lounge. (Tickets are $10.)

MONDAY FEB. 12

  • Jonathan M. Metzl (”What We’ve Become”) will be in conversation with Beth Simone Noveck at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
  • Romance authors Alexandria House, Katrina Jackson, and Ines Johnson will discuss their work and careers virtually at 7 p.m. through the Brookline Public Library (Registration is required.)

TUESDAY FEB 13

WEDNESDAY FEB. 14

THURSDAY FEB. 15

FRIDAY FEB. 16

SATURDAY FEB. 17

