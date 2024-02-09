‘Matlock’ comeback marks the latest series reboot

The original “Matlock” starred Andy Griffith as criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock. The show ran for nine seasons, from 1986 to 1995, the first six on NBC and the last three on ABC.

Now CBS is in the “Matlock” business, with a reboot series starring Kathy Bates. She’ll play Madeline “Matty” Matlock, an experienced, retired lawyer who decides to return to the workforce at a prestigious firm. Beau Bridges will play the head of the firm, where his son, played by Jason Ritter, and his son’s ex-wife, played by Skye P. Marshall, also work. I’m assuming we can expect cases of the week mixed together with some office drama. David Del Rio and Leah Lewis are also in the cast.