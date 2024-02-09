Tolls, taxi fees, and gas taxes are on the table as state panel launches study of transportation funding

Healey last month issued an executive order mandating the formation of this ad hoc group, which will include at least 25 people, including Healey’s top aides, advocates for low-income communities, and business leaders from across the state.

Those are some of the ideas up for discussion by a task force that Governor Maura Healey is assembling to study the future of transportation funding in Massachusetts, as state officials try to encourage consumers to shift away from gasoline-powered cars while also confronting billions in repair backlogs for roads, bridges, and public transit.

More highway tolls, in more places, maybe with variable prices. Higher fees on Uber and Lyft rides. Charging drivers by the mile. And, yes, maybe even increasing the gas tax.

“We’ve got to get this going,” Healey said in a speech to Associated Industries of Massachusetts. “It is an economic imperative that we have safe, reliable transit across this state.”

The mission sounds simple: make recommendations by year’s end for a sustainable transportation finance plan. Political feasibility will be a crucial question, especially considering recent aborted efforts. Healey’s predecessor, Charlie Baker, put his faith in a complex multistate proposal known as TCI that would have driven up gas prices, but that didn’t go over well with many leaders of other states in the Northeast. In March 2020, the state House of Representatives approved a new transportation plan with a modest gas tax increase. Then came COVID-19, and that plan was shelved.

The so-called millionaires tax, approved by Massachusetts voters in November 2022, sets aside money for transportation. But to many on Beacon Hill, even those hundreds of millions of dollars a year won’t come close to meeting the need for repairs, maintenance and improvements. And then there are long-awaited expansion projects such as the long-awaited Red Line-Blue Line connector or increased passenger train service across the state.

The state’s 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax typically contributes more than $600 million a year. But transportation planners are bracing for that sum to gradually decline as more people drive electric cars, particularly after a state law banning the sale of gas-powered cars in 2035 takes effect.

“Everyone says we need a future alternative to the gas tax,” said Representative Bill Straus, the House chairman of the Legislature’s transportation committee and a task force member. “But the [other] choices don’t get any better.”

Business leaders see fixing Greater Boston’s notorious traffic jams and upgrading its ailing public transit systems as necessary steps for economic competitiveness. The region’s business groups largely fought the millionaires tax, but appear more open to raising revenue in ways tied directly to road use, such as additional tolls.

“We’re still without a mechanism for figuring out how to deal with a long-term strategy for funding and pricing mobility,” said Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce CEO Jim Rooney, who will sit on the task force and has been lobbying for its creation for three-plus years. “Our way of dealing with transportation funding is to lurch from crisis to crisis. ... That does not allow us to have a comprehensive, strategic funding approach to transportation.”

In 2019, Rooney tried to shepherd various business groups to reach a consensus on a transportation funding plan, but ran into some resistance at the idea of raising the gas tax.

The Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, a group of high-powered CEOs, was among the business associations that, at the time, preferred Baker’s TCI plan to a gas tax increase. But now President Jay Ash said his group is looking forward to revisiting the gas tax, tolls, or other ways that assess vehicle miles traveled. These “user fees,” Ash said, have the side benefit of encouraging public transit usage, reducing carbon emissions and curbing congestion.

“The competitiveness of our economy depends on us being able to move ourselves, as well as freight, back and forth in a convenient and dependable way,” said Ash, whose group has a seat on the task force. “Our economy is threatened when we have to sit in traffic for 45 minutes to go 10 miles, or our train doesn’t show up on time.”

So what’s on the table? Four key elements of that 2020 House plan may come up again: a gas tax increase, raising fees for Uber and Lyft rides, a minimum corporate excise tax for large companies, and eliminating a sales tax exemption for rental car company fleets. In total, these changes would have generated roughly a half-billion dollars, similar in scope to the millionaires tax revenue for transportation.

The task force likely will talk about collecting tolls in locations besides the Mass. Turnpike, the Tobin Bridge, and the Boston Harbor tunnels — an issue pushed for years by lawmakers whose constituents pay tolls for everyday commutes while most others do not. Tolls could be used to encourage people to drive at off-peak hours, to cut back on congestion — or reward drivers who pay more by giving access to high-speed lanes. Generally speaking, the federal government does not allow states to impose new tolls on interstate highways, although it does make exceptions through several special programs. Another idea: charging an annual fee to drivers based on how many miles they drive.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, worries some changes could hurt people who have no choice about where or when they can commute.

“There’s a difference between someone who works for a Fidelity or someone who is an electrician or a a plumber working a 9-to-5 small business job, [or] maybe doing deliveries for small businesses to consumers,” said Hurst, whose group is not named as a task force member. “Everybody can’t be taking the T or bike lanes. That’s reflective of reality of a lot of working people.”

While he’s relieved the task force is finally happening, Rooney doesn’t want it solely to be about the financial needs of the state’s transit systems and highways. He hopes the group’s final recommendations also incorporate other priorities such as climate change and affordable housing access.

Coming up with serious recommendations for all of this by the end of December represents a tall task. No one involved, however, questions the need.

“Let’s have an honest discussion with ourselves, with the public,” said Senator Brendan Crighton, the Senate transportation chair and a task force member. “[The timeline] will be challenging. It just shows the level of urgency.”

