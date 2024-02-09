Expedition voyages — here’s how Viking does it

But wait . . . the Great Lakes? Yep. Although it’s closer to home, “this region has been historically underserved and remains under-explored by travelers,” says Richard Marnell, Viking’s executive vice president of marketing. Viking’s expedition ships were designed to travel there. “Not only is the region the world’s largest liquid, freshwater system, but this iconic system of lakes also provides access to some of North America’s greatest cities,” he notes, as well as small towns and historic communities. A 15-day itinerary includes all five Great Lakes (and costs about $14,000 ).

More evidence that expedition trips are growing in popularity: industry leader Viking ( www.vikingcruises.com ) jumped into the market in 2022 with sister ships Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris. Each accommodates 378 guests in 189 staterooms. After their first full year of voyages, the line was voted #1 for expeditions by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure. They currently sail in Antarctica and the Great Lakes, and will begin voyages in the Arctic in 2025.

We ate microwave popcorn on our Galapagos cruise. That was several years ago. These days, expedition ships offer comfortable restaurants and bars, with good food and drink and views. This is Aquavit on the Viking Octantis. VIKING

What else is different about these trips, compared to Viking’s traditional ocean and river cruises? Both of the expedition ships offer equipment for exploration, including a fleet of kayaks and Zodiacs, plus two Special Operations Boats and two submarines(!). Guests can also participate with an onboard team of scientists to, say, collect phytoplankton samples or lake surface microplastics, and witness the team launching weather balloons. (These ships are official NOAA/US National Weather Service balloon stations.)

It’s not all “Bill Nye the Science Guy.” There are some cushy elements too. The World Café features an open kitchen with a bakery, grill, seafood, and sushi. (There’s also a fine dining restaurant, an Italian restaurant, and an eatery serving Scandinavian-inspired fare.) For lounging-with-a-view, the Finse Terrace offers outdoor seating alongside lava rock “firepits.” Indoors, the Explorers’ Lounge offers floor-to-ceiling windows and adult beverages. And, after a day of hiking and paddling, there’s nothing like hitting the Nordic Spa, with an indoor heated pool and wood-sided hot tub. (Antarctic Explorer expeditions start at $11,995.)

“Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in exploring more of the world in comfort,” Marnell says. Sushi and submarines? Not a bad pairing.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com