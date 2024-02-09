Read My Lips Boston wants to help everyone find their happily ever after

Included in those besotted by the genre are 34-year-old twins Lily and Hannah Barrett of Read My Lips Boston . The Malden residents’ Instagram account (@readmylipsboston) features romance titles, with an emphasis on promoting authors and stories that are diverse and inclusive.

Romance is in the air — and not just because Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Circana, a consumer behavior adviser, reported in July 2023 that romance print book sales rose by 52 percent , and that social media had much to do with its popularity. Places like BookTok and Bookstagram have helped these titles bloom, as readers share their favorite page-turners in the name of love (or lust).

On Feb. 10, Read My Lips will host their first ever curated romance pop-up bookshop at Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden. Two additional one-day sales will appear at Winter Hill Brewing Company in Somerville on March 3 and Lamplighter Brewing Co. in Cambridge on April 25.

Available for perusal: Staff Picks titles like Olivia Dade’s “Spoiler Alert” and Carla Luna’s “Field Rules,” blind date with a book options, games and prizes, and knitted mug rugs that’ll benefit the nonprofit Malden Reads.

“I’ve always considered romance a great escape and especially leaned into it during the pandemic,” said Lily. “[Reading romance] also helps to unpack some serious topics and is a great vehicle for growth, I think, in unexpected ways.”

Hannah added, “You know everything is going to be OK. Characters will end up together. Happily ever after. Happy for now.”

However, in their romance curation efforts, the sisters strategically searched for titles featuring less-seen MCs (or main characters, iykyk) running off into the sunset.

”White, skinny, cis, hetero, able-bodied,” Hannah said of the majority of heroines featured in romantic storytelling. “There hasn’t been a lot of room for people with different backgrounds and perspectives [that get to have] a happy ending.”

Twins Lily and Hannah Barrett started Read My Lips Boston after finding Kelly Andrew’s “The Whispering Dark" at a bookstore. The romantic thriller features a protagonist who is deaf and wears cochlear implants. The sisters, who have worn cochlear implants since childhood, said they felt seen in the moment and since sought to spotlight romance titles that help other book lovers feel the same. Provided

Lily and Hannah decided to start Read My Lips in summer 2023, after a visit to Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop. While already avid romance readers — Hannah enjoys sci-fi with fantasy elements and a “morally gray love interest” while Lily’s subgenre of choice leans more “fluffy, contemporary” — Hannah stumbled upon Kelly Andrew’s “The Whispering Dark” while hunting for a book with a spooky, dark academia vibe. The university student protagonist in the New England-based author’s romantic-thriller is deaf and wears cochlear implants.

“We just locked eyes, and Lily was like, ‘I think we’re going to buy this.’ And I said, ‘I think so, too,’” said Hannah. Both sisters have worn cochlear implants since they were 2½ years old.

“It took us this long — 30-plus years — to find a [book] with a character we could relate to so directly,” said Lily.

However, fueled by Andrew’s novel and their voracious reading habits, the Barretts decided to turn their passion for representation in romance into more than just a hobby.

The first step was making the Instagram account to showcase diverse titles and build community on the advice of Kevin Duffy, the City of Malden’s deputy director for business and economic development. Duffy suggested that through social media they could get a sense of the romance audience, Boston’s interest in the genre, as well as the response to their representation pledge.

At first, the Barretts were nervous, feeling they were content creator novices. Their first post was Andrew’s book. They said it wasn’t long before they found their people. (The account had 1,984 followers at the time of reporting.)

“We got really encouraging, positive responses,” Hannah said. “People were excited about what we were saying and the recommendations. That gave us the confidence to reach out to Idle Hands [for our upcoming pop-up].”

Every book the account features goes through a vetting process. The sisters dissect the material for red flags (stereotypes and fetishization are a huge no) and quantify the value to their community using a Post-it note rating system, jotting down praises, questions, and concerns. Their typical content now includes the likes of book and drink pairings (how about “Honey Girl” by Morgan Rogers with a can of golden ale?) and hyperlocal fun, such as reimagining the MBTA as Boston Subway Lines as Romance Tropes with recommended titles.

The “frequently overcrowded” Red Line carries the trope “forced proximity” with Jenna Levine’s “My Roommate Is a Vampire” as a companion title. Then for the constantly embattled Green Line? Its “hidden identity” trope is lucky to recommend “Hana Khan Carries On” by Uzma Jalaluddin.

And now, offline, the twins’ hope is to have at least one pop-up every month, as long as the local readership remains strong.

“I’m not surprised at all that Boston is [into romance],” said Lily. “It’s such a bookish city, with amazing independent bookstores. It doesn’t surprise me that we’re part of a community of readers.”

READ MY LIPS POP-UP BOOK SHOPS

Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m., Idle Hands Craft Ales, 89 Commercial St., Malden.; March 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Winter Hill Brewing Company, 328 Broadway, Somerville; April 25, 6-9 p.m., Lamplighter Brewing Co., 284 Broadway, Cambridge. instagram.com/readmylipsboston