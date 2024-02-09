For sale: Condos listed for about $700,000

$699,000
295 RIVER STREET UNIT 1L / CAMBRIDGE
SQUARE FEET 810
CONDO FEE $292 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR $300,500 in 2008
PROS This first-floor unit in a 1900 building is a block from the Charles River bike paths, across the street from Whole Foods, and a half mile from Central Square, earning it a WalkScore of 92 and a BikeScore of 99. Enter into a main hallway and a living room with ceiling fan is on the left, followed by two bedrooms; all have hardwood floors and high ceilings. The bathroom at the end of the hall has been updated with slate tile floors, subway tile tub surround, and black metal light fixture. The newer kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, maple cabinets, and laundry. There’s a private porch off the back hallway, and a dedicated storage room in the basement. CONS No off-street parking; an offer has been accepted.
Michaela Hellman, Coldwell Banker, 617-259-5630, michaela.hellman@cbrealty.com
$699,000
46 UNION STREET #4612 / WEYMOUTH
SQUARE FEET 1,285
CONDO FEE $155 a month
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This penthouse condo crowns a new 14-unit development near South Shore Hospital, and showcases wood beams from the original Mansard Colonial. Enter into a spacious, open living area with soaring ceilings, exposed beams, and skylights. The kitchen at the far end has blue shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, brass hardware, quartz counters, waterfall island, and a closet with laundry hookups. Past a bath with striking polished porcelain tile, a short hall connects the three bedrooms. The primary includes a dressing room and private bath with step-in shower and more exposed beams. The unit comes with two deeded parking spaces and extra storage, plus shared amenities including a grilling area and small dog park. CONS No private outdoor space.
Lisa Sheehan, Senne, 978-821-4023, lisasheehan.senneliving.com
