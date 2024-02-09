Five things to do around Boston, Feb. 12-Feb. 18

Attend the opening of artist Igshaan Adams’s wall installation at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Lynloop, which was commissioned for the space, was inspired by maps and movement. Adams’s tapestry explores his South African heritage by connecting communal stories and his own childhood experiences, and will be on display through Thursday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members free, nonmembers $20 with discounts available. icaboston.org

Tuesday

Heart Humor

Laugh out loud with the ladies of Improv Asylum during Galentine’s Day, an original production. Written, performed, and directed by women, the holiday set showcases new skits as well as improv, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $20. improvasylum.com

Advertisement

Wednesday

Building Blocks

Indulge in a night of grown-up fun at LEGO Discovery Center Boston’s Valentine’s Day Adult Night. Event highlights include a Valentine’s Day-themed building competition, photos with LEGO characters, a 4-D movie, and free neck and shoulder massages. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., ages 18-plus. Find tickets, $19.99, at legodiscoverycenter.com.

Saturday

Float Away

Sway to the swing as the Scullers Jazz Club brings New Orleans to New England during the Revolutionary Snake Ensemble’s Mardi Gras Party. The ensemble revives traditional brass band music by infusing it with creative costumes and classic instruments. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Find tickets, from $35, at revolutionarysnakeensemble.org.

Sunday

Party Paws

Dress to impress at the 18th birthday party for Stone Zoo black bears Smoky and Bubba. There will be a birthday-themed exhibit and bear-themed art station from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign a birthday card and participate in a zookeeper information session at 10 a.m. Admission starting at $14.95 for adults, $10.45 for children, and $13.45 for seniors. zoonewengland.org

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.