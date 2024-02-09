A Wellesley living room mixes styles and price points to look timeless

The crown moldings, marble mantel, and French doors in the living room sold Lily Flatley on this expanded 1937 brick Colonial in Wellesley. “It’s rare to find a house of this vintage with a harmonious combination of character, natural light, and scale,” says the founder of Lily Flatley Interiors. To honor the original charm, Flatley started with a neutral base, then added a high/low mix of contemporary and traditional pieces for a quirky, curated scheme reflective of her younger family. “The style can’t be pinpointed in time,” she says. “You don’t want to put a time stamp on a room.”
1 Flatley designed the high-backed settee with tassel trim and zigzag-y upholstery. “There is structure in this room, but also a lot of movement,” she says. “Offsetting straight lines with wavy ones helps a space feel less predictable.” Arteriors marble tables tie to the mantel.
2 The on-trend barrel chair hails from HomeGoods. “That thing has been with me for years,” Flatley says with a laugh. “Don’t turn your nose down at anything; I felt like I won the lottery.”
3 Edgy photographs from The Heidies exhibition in Paris juxtapose the richly-colored landscape that Flatley painted for the space. Convex mirrors fill the upper portion of the walls and reflect the dining room wallpaper, which informed the color palette here.
4 Flatley intentionally mismatched the accessories on identical consoles flanking the fireplace. “I like balance but not match-y — that’s uninteresting,” she says. “Mixing scale and spacing makes a room intriguing.”
5 Reupholstered slipper chairs and a River & Bord sofa in family-friendly performance velvet make up the main seating area. “Green and aubergine is a beautiful combination you see in nature,” the designer says.
6 Layering in pieces with meaning — such as the mirror from her parents’ home — is essential for a personal design. “My grandmother owned an antique store filled with things from different eras,” Flatley says. “This house reminds me of that.”
Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.