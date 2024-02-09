On 20th anniversary of college student’s disappearance, authorities release age-progression photo

On Friday, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced the release of the photo, which was produced by the FBI.

Twenty years after a Massachusetts college student named Maura Murray went missing, authorities have released an age-progression photo of her in the hopes it will generate new leads in the investigation.

An age-progression photograph of Maura Murray, who has been missing since Feb. 9, 2004.

“We are continuing to work with our local, state, and federal partners, including the FBI, to identify resources to try to advance this case,” Formella said in a statement. “It is our hope that this twentieth anniversary of Ms. Murray’s disappearance will bring renewed attention to the case that might ultimately lead to justice and closure for the Murray family.”

Advertisement

The photograph “represents an FBI analysis and projection of what Ms. Murray might look like in 2024,” officials said.

Murray, 21, was a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst when she disappeared Feb. 9, 2004.

Murray hadn’t talked about taking a trip to New Hampshire but around 7:30 p.m. her car, a black Saturn sedan, was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 in Haverhill, N.H., officials said. Haverhill is about two-and-a-half hours from Amherst.

Shortly after the accident, someone spoke to a woman believed to be Murray. But when police arrived, Murray was no longer there and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Murray was last seen on surveillance footage earlier in the day at an ATM wearing a dark jacket and jeans, officials said.

Murray previously attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, was an avid runner, and enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-271-2663 or email them at ColdCaseUnit@dos.nh.gov.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.