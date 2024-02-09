Shorts and T-shirt weather Saturday as we track the potential for more snow next week

The second weekend of February is going to feature lots of mild air, especially on Saturday, with a southwesterly breeze. Temperatures will reach well into the 50s and there’s an outside chance Boston hits 60 degrees if we see enough sunshine. I think it’s more likely, however, that the record set last year remains intact.

A line of thick clouds was poised over much of New England Friday morning but was steadily clearing eastward. The end of the day will feature plenty of sunshine mixed with some clouds as temperatures creep up well into the 40s.

Readings are forecast to be in the 50s on Saturday, but there will be a lot of clouds. NOAA

A frontal system pushes east Saturday night into early Sunday, moving the mildest air of the year out to sea -- but leaving us with above-average temperatures for Sunday. There will also be more sunshine on that day. You can expect afternoon highs to approach 50 degrees in most places, making it seem more like late March.

Cooler weather arrives Sunday, but it will still be noticeably warmer than average. NOAA

The sun this time of the year is as strong as it would be the final week of October. In mid-autumn, with the leaves still on the trees and the sun angle getting lower, it feels less intense. Now, when the sun angle is growing and there are no leaves on the trees, the amount of solar radiation we receive is basically the same, but it is able to penetrate down to the ground a little bit easier.

Advertisement

Early next week temperatures will start to fall back to seasonal ranges or we could see even a little bit of below-average readings. The cold air will not be terribly intense by any means and this will play a role in any potential precipitation we receive next week.

Colder weather arrives mid-week with readings in the 30s during the day. NOAA Data

The map below shows a little “U” in the upper-level flow on Monday. This dip is called a trough and represents an area of energy moving through the atmosphere. As this continues to head east, it may weaken. Depending on just how much of this energy remains intact as it passes off the Atlantic seaboard -- in addition to the ultimate track of any storm that forms -- will determine what our weather is going to be like on Tuesday.

Advertisement

There’s a chance that we will end up with a storm coming fairly close to New England, moving warm air with it and we end up with some rain or mixed precipitation. There’s also the opportunity that a storm develops and takes an “ideal track” just south of Nantucket, bringing us a more significant snow event.

Finally, the other option is the whole thing never really materializes or stays out to sea and we end up with some clouds and perhaps some light rain or snow.

A short-wave trough is modeled to be in the Ohio Valley early next week and may spawn a coastal storm. Tropical Tidbits

With any potential system still several days away and so much uncertainty, the forecast will ultimately change quite a bit in the coming days.

The middle of next week looks dry and seasonably cold and I can certainly guarantee there won’t be anymore 50-degree weather for awhile.