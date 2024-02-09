Boston struggling to test rape kits within state-mandated time limit, data show

A state lawmaker who led the push for reforms said the lab must comply.

But during the last fiscal year, ending in June, the Boston Police Crime Laboratory failed to meet that deadline for half of the rape kits it received, according to a recently released state report that attributed the delays to ongoing staffing issues.

In 2018, amid outrage over a statewide backlog of untested sexual assault kits that in some cases had been languishing for years, the Legislature passed a law mandating that they be tested within 30 days, so that rape survivors would no longer have to wait in limbo.

Advertisement

“We put a 30-day requirement in the law because that’s what justice requires,” Senate majority leader Cynthia Creem said in a statement. The Newton Democrat said rape survivors should not be left waiting so long after going through the difficult process of providing evidence for testing.

The lab received 186 rape kits between July 2022 and June 2023, and failed to test 93 within 30 days, according to the annual report by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) filed to the Legislature last month. That reflects a sharp increase in the number of untested kits over the past few years. The lab failed to test 39 of the 144 rape kits within 30 days of receiving them during the previous 12 months, and 24 of the 123 kits the year before that, according to state data.

The report provided no further details about the cause of the delay beyond pointing to a “staffing shortage.”

Boston police spokesperson Mariellen Burns said it currently takes an average of 52 days to fully process a kit. That’s up from July 2022, when a state audit of the lab found the kits had a 45-day turnaround time.

“We understand this extends beyond the 30-day time frame and are continuously working to enhance our processes,” Burns said. “The department remains committed to the efficient completion of these investigations.” She noted that all rape kits are being tested.

Advertisement

Boston is the only department that tests its kits at its own lab. The State Police Crime Laboratory, which handles testing for the other 350 cities and towns in Massachusetts, tested 96 percent of the 714 kits it received within 30 days during the last fiscal year, according to the report.

The state began issuing annual reports about testing rape kits in 2020, and each one has mentioned staffing issues at the Boston police lab. The 2021 report said the lab had hired four new DNA analysts and was implementing a new software system as it “continues to strive to meet the 30-day mandate and expects to see a reduction in the turnaround times.”

Burns declined to say how many people are employed at the lab, but said the department is filling one open DNA analyst position.

In September, the police department posted on its website that “22 dedicated and talented forensic analysts” worked at the lab.

Elaine Driscoll, a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said the state has “the fastest mandated turnaround in the country” for the testing of sexual assault kits. The national average for mandates is 90 to 120 days, she said.

Victims’ advocates say the lab’s failure to comply with the 30-day requirement sends a message that police are not prioritizing reports of sexual assaults.

Advertisement

“If somebody’s going through getting a rape kit, they’re not expecting it to sit around like it’s not important,” said Michelle Bowdler, an activist who served on a state task force that provided recommendations for a kit tracking system in 2019.

A report Creem’s committee authored in 2013 said the Boston crime lab was regularly taking around five months to test rape kits, also due to staffing issues. After then-governor Charlie Baker signed the 30-day threshold into law in 2018, another report two years later said the lab had been granted four new DNA-focused positions as it continued to struggle.

“Staffing is not an excuse,” said state Representative Natalie Higgins, a Leominster Democrat who pushed for the 30-day requirement. She said the department should send kits to independent labs if Boston is incapable of the workload, which has increased in recent years.

Isa Woldeguiorguis, executive director of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center, said it is disturbing that the lab “doesn’t have the staffing that it needs.”

While the State Police crime laboratory is regularly meeting the 30-day testing threshold, according to the report, it attributed the delays in the 28 cases that did not meet that deadline to staffing issues and “complex testing” that required extra time.

The State Police lab is also continuing to work through a backlog that was discovered in 2021, when the state identified more than 6,500 kits that had gone untested for years, many from the 2000s and some even earlier. The state contracted an independent lab to work through those kits. As of last month, 982 need to be tested and the lab is waiting for a response from law enforcement about whether another 383 kits should be tested, according to Driscoll, the spokesperson for EOPSS.

Advertisement

Those numbers are down from a year ago, when 2,538 awaited testing and 724 more needed a response from law enforcement, she said.

In June, the Boston Police Department said it did not have a backlog of untested sexual assault kits from previous years, giving the lab the flexibility to capitalize on a federal grant to reexamine DNA in about 100 unsolved cases with new technology, a department spokesperson said at the time. It led to the arrests of at least a half-dozen people, including Matthew Nilo, who has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from eight sexual assaults in Charlestown and the North End in 2007 and 2008.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.