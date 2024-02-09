Bostonhenge returns this weekend

The stunning sunset attracts hundreds of onlookers and photographers who gather in the streets to catch the rare and amazing view. Numerous photographers over the years have captured the biannual event.

But Sunday in particular will feature the sun at its finest hour. The sun will be on full and spectacular display during what’s known as Bostonhenge , when the setting sun aligns perfectly between certain city blocks in Back Bay, draping the skyline in a breath-taking radiant glow as the sun’s rays reflect off downtown skyscrapers and other buildings.

Sunshine is set to overtake an expected near-record warm weekend in Southern New England. It’s perfect timing since solar spring has started sending more daylight our way.

Bostonhenge is a smaller version of New York City’s famous Manhattanhenge, when the sun aligns just right with the city’s east-west street grid, creating a radiant glow of light amid the towering buildings.

So when is this year’s Bostonhenge?

This urban phenomenon takes place usually a couple times a year and this weekend is probably the first chance to witness this spectacular event in 2024.

But you need the right weather conditions to experience the awe of Bostonhenge.

Sunday is looking like the most favorable day to view Bostonhenge, according to meteorologists. Visibility usually depends on forecasted cloud cover on Bostonhenge days.

“Sunday’s going to be your best bet for a clear sunset,” said Kevin Cadima, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

The sun is going to start setting at 5:09 p.m on Sunday.

Friday through Tuesday would normally be the prime days. But Cadima said Friday will be partly cloudy around sunset and on Saturday, rain showers are forecast all afternoon. Then a storm starts moving into the region later on Monday and all day Tuesday.

The sunset times are below:

Sunrises and sunsets for the region. TimeAndDate.com

How long does it last?

The spectacular event lasts about 15 minutes.

The change in the exact location of the sun in relation to Earth makes the urban marvel possible.

“In this window of time the sun is setting at 250 degrees, so another words, due west would be 270 degrees and due south 180 … and the sun every day is moving a little closer to due west,” Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein said, “and so as it sets, it’s moving a little bit off towards the left and in this time period as the sun’s setting it’s going to be in between some of those buildings… so it’s a nice photo opportunity.

“Then eventually the sun moves further away so as it sets it’s actually back behind the buildings,” Epstein added.

Where’s the best place to view Bostonhenge?

Location is the key.

Some of the best places to spot it are in the Back Bay. For the best viewing experience, many diehard Bostonhenge observers recommend standing:

• At the intersection of Arlington, Columbus, and Stuart streets at Statler Park.

• Another good spot is Stuart and Boylston streets.

“#bostonhenge will once again be popular!” Epstein said.

What if we miss this weekend’s Bostonhenge?

If you miss this February Bostonhenge, don’t worry because you will have another prime photo opportunity in late October.

Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who coined the named “Manhattanhenge” in 2002, once declared the event to be “a unique urban phenomenon in the world, if not the universe.” It was inspired by the well-known prehistoric monument Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, a circle of large vertical rocks.

“Beyond the grid you need a clear view to the horizon, as Manhattan has across the Hudson River to New Jersey,” deGrasse Tyson told the American Museum of Natural History. “And tall buildings that line the streets create a vertical channel to frame the setting Sun, creating a striking photographic opportunity.”

Years since, other “henges” have popped up in major cities across the country.

This dazzling display is now also celebrated in California (Sanfranciscohenge), Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Toronto. Even MIT boasts its own visual marvel, MIThenge.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.