Dog finds a human finger on the side of the road

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Feb. 5, police and firefighters in Georgetown sprang into action after an Amazon delivery truck driver crashed into a building on Patriot Lane. They arrived at the apartment complex and found that the truck had struck the leasing office on the property. It crashed close to the entrance and looked like it was sticking out of the building. Luckily, there were no reported injuries but the building inspector was called to the scene to assess the damage. Officials said the driver got out of the truck before first responders arrived and was cooperating with police as they investigate the crash.

MYSTERIOUS FINGER

We’ve written about some bizarre incidents, but this one tops the charts. It happened on Christmas Eve on Cape Cod, in the seaside town of Sandwich, when a man was out walking his dog and noticed his pet was sniffing something in the dirt on the side of the road. The object of the dog’s olfactory attention? It turned out to be the tip of a human finger. “When officers arrived, the man went on his way, leaving officers to investigate the mystery of the digit in the dirt,” police wrote on Facebook. “While officers were performing their due diligence the reporting party returned and told police that he had learned there was a machinery mishap at an address close to where the finger was found.”

Police went to that address and soon found themselves standing face to face with a man with a bandage on his hand. The injured man told police that several days before he’d gotten his finger caught in a winch, and lost the top of his finger as a result. He said his son had searched for the amputated digit but in vain.

Sergeant Lauren Gilrein confirmed the story, saying the victim “took back possession of his finger.” She had no further information, but according to medical websites, it’s safe to say it was too late to be reattached.

GOAT CROSSING

A goat named “Mama” that went missing in Wrentham may have been in the mood for some fun and games. When the creature was first reported missing from the area of Indian Head Road and Hawes Street earlier this month, police posted a photo of Mama on Facebook and asked the public to “be on the lookout” for her. “ATTENTION; BOLO — THIS GOAT IS ON THE LAM!” the post said. “Mama could be anywhere at this point and is very skittish.” Mama managed to wander almost a mile away but she was found safe and sound outside Supercharged Entertainment, an indoor go-kart facility and arcade on the other side of Route 1. “Obviously, she heard about the new generation fast cars at Supercharged,” police quipped, “and thought “THE GOAT” could still give them a run for the money.”

This goat recently went on the lam but was ultimately apprehended.

LOST AND FOUND

In the city, people are prone to lose wallets, jewelry, and phones. In areas that are less urban, different kinds of objects can end up in the lost-and-found. If you need proof, look no further than Grafton, a self-described “semi-rural” town in Central Massachusetts, where someone misplaced (or forgot to take home) their ice auger at Lake Ripple. Police posted a photo of the tool — which is used to measure thickness of the ice on frozen lakes and ponds — on Facebook on Jan. 24, and the owner was eventually identified. On Jan. 30, Grafton police posted about another found item. “Yesterday a kind citizen found what appears to be a new (and quite expensive) horse blanket in the area of the railroad crossing on North Street.,” police wrote. “If you, or someone you know lost this, please give Officer Alting a call on our business line 508-839-2858 with a description so we can get this back to you.”

