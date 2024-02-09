Five employees fired from Jay Peak Resort for wearing Nazi armbands

Steve Wright, president and general manager at the resort, which in the Green Mountains near the Canadian border, said the workers were fired “when they violated terms of employment here, relating to hate speech and offensive remarks.”

Five employees at Jay Peak Resort in Vermont were fired this week for wearing Nazi armbands at a costume party, officials at the resort said.

“They were at a costume party and dressed themselves with Nazi armbands,” Wright said by email. “After a brief review of their actions, we terminated them. We carry no space here for that level of insensitivity and will continue to be vigilant in responding to this sort of, frankly, disturbingly ignorant behavior.”

Advertisement

Wright said the employees had been working at the resort for about four weeks through the State Department’s J-1 visa program, which allows citizens from other countries to work in the United States.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.