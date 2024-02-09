L Street Tavern, made famous in ‘Good Will Hunting,’ being sold in March

“After 27 amazing years, Jack and Susan Woods will be selling L Street Tavern, in early March,” the tavern said in a statement posted to its Instagram and Facebook pages.

In a nostalgic reflection, the bar offered special thanks to its loyal customers.

“For almost three decades, YOU, the patrons, have helped shape the character of this place while creating lasting relationships and lifelong memories,” the tavern said. “Together, we supported our elected officials and local charities. We celebrated sports championships and special occasions. We marched. We sang and went swimming for epic cold water events.”

The cold water events were a reference to the annual L Street Brownies’ plunge into the frigid waters of Dorchester Bay each New Year’s Day. The tavern was one of the local businesses that hosted the Brownies when they sold shirts for the plunge, with proceeds going to charity.

“We welcomed celebrities and strangers from near and far, and dignitaries from overseas,” the tavern said. “We celebrated with Irish festivities for a whole Saint Paddy’s Day season. We had a front row seat for some of our favorite love stories, engagements and even the next generation of babies. We raised our four amazing kids just a block away who were born into the business.”

The tavern will “remain under the ownership of the Medico family and continue its neighborhood traditions,” the message said.

The statement concluded with a word of thanks to all who shared “in this run of a lifetime and creating the L Street Tavern experience. We are blessed. Good Times. Good friends. Good Will. Good-Bye.”

The 1997 film “Good Will Hunting,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s breakout movie about a hardscrabble South Boston orphan with a searing intelligence, included a scene at the tavern where a female patron lobs a crude joke toward Affleck’s character.

Over the years, the bar played host to a parade of politicians seeking to press the flesh with constituents, including former Governor Charlie Baker, who swung by in September 2018.

Charlie Baker tended bar at the L Street Tavern in 2018. Photo by Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe

His sleeves rolled up to his elbows and a Guinness in hand, the Republican looked like a bartender listening to the concerns of patrons, the Globe reported at the time.

Baker had been before, memorably pouring beers for patrons during his 2014 campaign.

“Governor Baker is always welcome,” Susan Woods said in 2018.

