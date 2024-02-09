Former Lakeville liquor store clerk sentenced to two years probation for scheme to steal $3 million lottery ticket

Carly Nunes, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of presentation of a false claim in Brockton Superior Court. Prosecutors sought Nunes to be sentenced to one to two years in state prison, but Judge William Sullivan sentenced her to two years of probation with drug screens and counseling, the district attorney’s office said.

A former Lakeville liquor store clerk was sentenced to two years of probation Friday for her role in a scheme to steal and cash in a $3 million lottery ticket, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

Authorities say Nunes was working at Savas Liquors on Bedford Street in Lakeville on Jan. 17, 2023, when a man came in and bought a bag of barbecue potato chips, two Mega Millions Quick Picks plus the multiplier to increase the jackpot, and two picks for the Mass Cash lottery. Nunes rang up the order totaling $12 and the man paid, but he left his lottery slips behind when he exited the store, officials said.

Around 45 minutes later, another customer saw the two tickets in the tray and gave them to Nunes. She took the tickets and said they must have belonged to the man who left them behind, officials said.

Later that night, the Mass Millions winning numbers were announced and were identical to the numbers on the lottery ticket that was left in the store, officials said.

Two days later, Nunes’s co-worker, Joseph Reddem, 32, drove Nunes and her boyfriend to the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to redeem the winning ticket, which had been torn and appeared to be burned but was scanned by a lottery commission worker, who determined it was worth $3 million, the district attorney’s said.

Nunes and Reddem were later seen arguing in the headquarter’s lobby over how much money Reddem would receive, with Nunes saying she would “only pay him $200,000,” the district attorney’s office said.

The argument was captured on security video and overheard by lottery officials. Between the argument and the condition of the ticket, officials decided to open an investigation and contacted State Police, the district attorney’s office said.

Investigators reviewed security video from the liquor store and confirmed the ticket was in fact purchased by the man who left it behind, and not by Nunes, who in a later interview drew back her claim that she bought the ticket and instead said she inadvertently obtained it, officials said.

Nearly a month passed before the man realized his mistake in leaving the ticket behind. Law enforcement officers worked to identify him by posting flyers with his photo taken from surveillance video and questioning other patrons of the store about him. Finally, on Feb. 13, 2023, the man was located and interviewed by investigators, officials said.

Reddem is scheduled for trial in May on charges of attempting to extort Nunes into paying him money as part of the scheme.

Material from previous Globe coverage was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.