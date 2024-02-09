Man charged with assaulting city worker writing ticket for illegally parked car

The worker told police he had received a 311 complaint for an illegally parked car and as he was tagging the vehicle, a man came out of 4 Hartwell St. and told him to “get the [expletive] out of here, tag someone else’s car,” police said.

The Boston Transportation Department worker was assaulted on Hartwell Street on Feb. 2 around 1:20 a.m., police said. The worker sustained “severe injuries” to his face, including a swollen-shut left eye and cut lips, as well as cuts to his left hand. His shirt was “covered in blood,” and officers saw a pool of blood on the sidewalk where the attack occurred, police said.

A 32-year-old man was recently charged with pummeling a city worker who was writing him a ticket for parking illegally in Dorchester, according to a police report.

The suspect, later identified as Kenneth Vandergrift, allegedly approached the worker, snatched a radio microphone from his shoulder, and began striking him with it, police said.

Vandergrift continued to kick, punch, and stomp the worker as he fell to the ground, the employee told police.

At one point Vandergrift motioned toward his waistline and said to the worker, “how do you know I ain’t got a gun on me, I’ll shoot your ass,” the report said.

Another person approached and called 911 as Vandergrift left the area.

But he allegedly dropped an ID at the scene of the attack, and when police picked it up and showed the worker the photo, he said, “Yes that’s the guy,” the report said.

Police later encountered Vandergrift nearby at Biff’s Lounge on Washington Street in the Grove Hall area, the report said.

Police were called to the bar to “assist a patron in retrieving personal belongings,” and the patron turned out to be Vandergrift, police said. He approached a police cruiser and told officers that earlier in the night he had been bounced from Biff’s and hadn’t been able to retrieve his cell phone before staff kicked him out.

He also had a fresh cut above his left eye and when police asked how he got it, Vandergrift said a Biff’s bouncer had “thrown him to the ground,” an account disputed by lounge staff, the report said.

A Biff’s employee told police Vandergrift had been “peacefully” escorted out of the establishment for violating the dress code and that his eye injury “did not happen here,” authorities said.

Medics responded to Biff’s and evaluated Vandergift’s injury; he declined medical attention and was placed under arrest, according to the report.

The worker was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment for his injuries, officials said.

Vandergrift was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person aged 60 or over, one count of assault and battery on a person aged 60 or over causing serious injury, and one count of threatening to commit a crime, records show.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $500 bail, according to legal filings. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented him in court. His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28, records show.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









