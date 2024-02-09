Mansfield school officials investigating whether a student shouted racial slur during basketball game against Sharon

Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Murphy, in a statement released Friday, said that video circulating on social media includes audio of someone in the stands “shouting a racial slur” during Thursday night’s game at the high school in Mansfield.

Mansfield school officials say they are investigating whether a person who shouted a racial slur Thursday during a basketball game between Mansfield High and Sharon High is a student.

“We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hateful language in our school or school community,” Murphy said in the statement. “Our core values reflect our wish that all students respect others and act in ways that reflect their best selves.”

Any student identifed as using the racial slur will face discipline, she wrote.

“If our investigation concludes that a racial slur was used, any student involved will face discipline in accordance with our student code of conduct and handbook,” the statement said.

Murphy did not describe the slur used.

The investigation is being conducted by the school resource officer along with school officials, Murphy said.

“My administration is taking this issue extremely seriously and we are committed to thoroughly reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,’' she said.

Mansfield won the game 72-58, according to the high school website.

No further information is currently available.

