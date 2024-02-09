Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant slated to stand trial in December on fraud charges

On Friday, US District Judge Angel Kelley set the trial for Dec. 2 after Cannon-Grant’s lawyer asked for additional time to prepare for the complex case that alleges his client was involved in a number of fraudulent schemes. He also noted that it had been a difficult year for Cannon-Grant, 43, whose husband, Clark Grant, 39, was killed last March in a motorcycle crash in Easton.

Community organizer Monica Cannon-Grant is scheduled to stand trial at the end of the year on federal charges that she defrauded people who donated to her anti-violence nonprofit and spent much of the money on herself.

The judge questioned Cannon-Grant’s attorney, Christopher Malcolm, about why he had failed to show up for previously scheduled pretrial conferences for Cannon-Grant and another client in an unrelated case, warning, “My patience and tolerance is growing very thin.”

Malcolm apologized in open court, then offered a lengthy explanation while speaking privately to the judge and prosecutors at sidebar. Afterward, Kelley asked Cannon-Grant, “Do you wish to proceed with your retained attorney?”

“Yes,” Cannon-Grant said.

Cannon-Grant, who ran the now defunct nonprofit Violence in Boston Inc., was indicted along with her husband in 2022 on charges that they raised more than $1 million for their charity and received nearly $60,000 in pandemic relief funds to provide meals for people in need, but instead spent much of the money on themselves. The indictment alleges they spent donations on a vacation to Maryland, dining at restaurants, trips to a Boston nail salon, rent on their Roxbury apartment, and buying a car for a family member.

Cannon-Grant is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, making false statements on a mortgage application and tax violations.

The couple pleaded not guilty to all charges and were awaiting trial when Clark Grant was killed.

Cannon-Grant started the anti-violence nonprofit in 2017 and emerged as a local leader in the Black Lives Matter movement. She organized a march in Franklin Park in 2020 that drew thousands protesting George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. During the pandemic, she formed a collaboration with a Dorchester restaurant to distribute more than 1,000 free meals a day to people who were struggling.

For her efforts, the mother of six was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by The Boston Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

In March 2022, Cannon-Grant and her husband were indicted on charges involving three alleged schemes: defrauding donors who gave money to their nonprofit; illegally collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits; and lying on a mortgage application.

Last year, new charges were added to the indictment, including allegations that the couple concealed their income to fraudulently obtain $12,600 in Boston rental assistance funds, around the same time they were buying their Taunton home.

Assistant US Attorney Adam Deitch said in court Friday that he expects the trial will take approximately three weeks.

