‘Person of interest’ identified in connection with killings of two Western Mass. men in Vermont

Their bodies were discovered in a wooded area of the town of Eden Oct. 24 and 25, leading to the ongoing murder investigation that is focused on Theodore S. Bland, a federal prosecutor wrote in court papers. Both men had been shot to death, according to authorities.

Jahim Solomon, 21, of Pittsfield, and Eric White, 21, of Chicopee were reported missing by relatives to Vermont police on Oct. 15, and were last known to have been traveling through multiple communities, including Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe, authorities said last fall.

A Vermont man is a “person of interest” in the killings of two Western Massachusetts men who disappeared last October while visiting several communities in the state, according to a federal prosecutor and Vermont authorities.

“The deaths of White and Solomon have been ruled a homicide,” Assistant US Attorney Jason Turner wrote in December. “It has been reported in the media that Bland is a person of interest in connection with these homicides. The Government can confirm that Bland is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.”

Bland, 27, has not been charged with the deaths of the two men in state or federal court. The prosecutor did not disclose a motive for the killings.

According to court records, the same week that the bodies of the Massachusetts men were discovered, authorities learned Bland had made his way to Tennessee. “The timing of his presence in Tennessee strongly suggests that he intended to avoid contact with law enforcement in Vermont,” Turner wrote.

Bland was taken into custody on Oct. 30 in Tennessee and returned to Vermont. Since last fall, he has been detained in federal custody on a charge of being a substance abuser in possession of a firearm, according to court records. That case stems from his arrest by South Burlington police March 17, 2023 when he allegedly menaced a man with a shotgun at a gas station, records show.

“Two women who were in that car with the threatened driver got into Bland’s vehicle with him and spent the next four hours smoking crack cocaine while driving around Vermont with the loaded shotgun in the vehicle,” Turner wrote. The loaded shotgun was found in the car when stopped by Vermont State Police, records show.

Bland’s defense attorney, David C. Sleigh, has asked for the dismissal of the charges on several grounds, including that Bland has a right to possess a firearm under the 2nd Amendment, and that his history as a substance abuser does not terminate that right.

“The Government cannot demonstrate that prohibiting such conduct is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,’' Sleigh wrote. “The indictment must be dismissed as it violates the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

A hearing on the motions is set for March 22 in federal court in Burlington, according to court records.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.