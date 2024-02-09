Boston University’s new comfort dog needs a name, and suggestions have poured in

After receiving more than 500 suggestions, BU launched the second round of the contest on Friday. Members of the BU community can vote on the @bostonu Instagram story for Rosy or Bean, Lucy or Winnie, Ruby or Copley, and Hope or Charley.

For now, the comfort dog is being called “Puppy,” but a contest to determine its new name is underway, BU Today reported Tuesday .

Police at Boston University are asking for help with naming their new team member, a 10-week-old golden retriever.

BU Police Chief Robert Lowe and his team will announce the winning name on Feb. 12.

The police department welcomed the dog at the end of January when her handler, Officer Geovanni Chevere, went to a facility to pick her out. But it did not go as expected.

“I have to say I didn’t select her, she selected me,” Chevere said. “They gave about five or six different puppies for me to carry and she was the only one that that turned her head, looked straight into my eyes, and then lay her head on top of my badge. So I said, ‘I think this is the one.’”

Lowe said the dog provides “an additional resource for the police department to connect with our community members, particularly around individuals and students, faculty, or staff that may be experiencing stress or anxiety.”

“We know that comfort dogs have a therapeutic impact in helping individuals who may be experiencing anxiety or stress,” he said.

The dog made its first appearance on campus Feb. 2 at the George Sherman Union sporting a pink collar, Chevere said. She received “love” and adoration from the students, he said.

The dog made her first appearance at the George Sherman Union Feb. 2. Cydney Scott/Boston University Photography

“The students at first didn’t know what was happening, and then they would see the puppy and that just melted their hearts,” Chevere said.

The dog will be on campus every Friday during 18 weeks of training, Chevere said. The training is a 10-step program and will allow the dog to join the college community and interact with students while responding to commands, he said.

Now in her second week of training, the dog is doing “very well” and is following along “like a pro,” Chevere said.

“She is very smart, and picks up very quick on the training,” Chevere said. “The staff here is amazed.”

Come July, the dog will be on campus twice a week. To find her name, follow @bostonu on Instagram.





