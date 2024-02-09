Providence teachers are burned out by the system, not by the students

In an annual survey, students are asked to report on their experience in school. Last year, 360 students responded favorably at above-average rates when compared with all other high schools in Providence AND all high schools across the Urban Core. Every single category. Rigorous Expectations. School Safety. Social Emotional Learning. Valuing of School. State Initiatives. College and Career Readiness. School Belonging. School Engagement. And most importantly to me and the staff I work alongside at 360: Teacher-Student Relationships.

A quick search on the RIDE Report Card database reveals lots of data about 360 High School in the Providence Public School District. Data that clearly was not used when the decision was made to close this school at the end of this school year.

The 360 culture and community are no accident. Our staff is highly educated and deeply committed. We work long hours. We engage with families. We make productive use of common planning time to share strategies, brainstorm and plan interventions for struggling students, and ensure that our instructional goals are aligned and in the best interest of the specific population of students we teach. Beyond this, we have a collective commitment to restorative justice. From the administration down, this is practiced daily, ranging from greeting kids by name as they walk into the building to structured restorative circles during times when trust has been broken somewhere in our community.

The culture here has been built from the ground up by our incredible principal, who led the charge to open a high school with student and community voice at its core, and who joined forces with our remarkable assistant principal who is profoundly committed to the youth of Providence and tireless in his efforts to hold them to high expectations in a world constructed to maintain an inequitable status quo. These administrators are in my classroom multiple times a week, sitting side by side with students. They support me in curriculum development, trust my content knowledge and most importantly, they know my students. I cannot imagine there is a better administration to work for as an educator.

For all of these reasons I am shocked, confused, and sad today. Because on Tuesday, at an emergency staff meeting called via midday email, the staff at 360 were abruptly told by Superintendent Javier Montañez that our school would be closing. Cloaking reality with the term “merger” he let us know that our staff will be terminated at the end of this school year and that another school will be expanding into our space. He let us know we will not be receiving preference for rehiring in the district and that he could not guarantee there would be positions available for all of us.

Beyond the shock of this news, I am appalled at the brusqueness with which it was delivered. After spending 10 minutes with us, the Superintendent was asked by a colleague of mine why PPSD is choosing to close a school with a notably positive culture in a district that is failing across the board. Instead of answering this important question, the Superintendent took out his phone, read a text message, and told us he was needed in a different meeting. He left, passing off the conversation to a Transformation Officer, who also danced around the question and continued on to belittle the loss we were experiencing, respond defensively to questions we had, and mentioned on multiple occasions that he lives in the state of Pennsylvania. Today, in meetings with students, the same district leader responded to their respectful and reasonable questions with the same belittling tone.

I am a third-year teacher. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and an MAT from Brown University. I teach Physics and Engineering. I know as a science teacher that I am needed in this district. And I can say with certainty that after watching the decision to close 360 High School be made in the complete absence of data and community input, I will be seeking jobs elsewhere. I do not want to work for a district that does not value great leadership, student safety, and school community.

These short years working in Providence have taught me the teachers here are burned out by the system, not by the students.

Catherine Sullivan is a teacher at the 360 High School in Providence.