Waltham puppy to take part in Puppy Bowl XX

The big game is coming Sunday, Puppy Bowl XX, in the annual fight for the “Lombarky” trophy. Among the fluffy faces will be Max, a rescue dog from Waltham.

Max, also known as Big Man, posed for his official Puppy Bowl photo on Oct. 3.

A Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, Max is eight months old and “not your typical chihuahua,” Barnicle said. Among 131 puppies making their debut, Max, who will play for Team Fluff, is the only dog representing Massachusetts, she said. He will be called by his nickname, “Big Man,” during the game.

The showdown between Team Ruff and Team Fluff, both exclusively featuring rescue dogs and will air Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, according to the Discovery website, where fans can check out the full lineup.

Advertisement

The puppy bowl is a pre-recorded event filmed in early October. This year, it took place at an arena in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Fans can watch “the adorable pups race and chase their way to the end zone,” the website said. Four past participants will also be inducted into the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

“It’s exciting for me because this is all about the rescues and exposure for the rescue dogs,” said Barnicle, who has fostered more than 250 dogs in her 10-year career. “Every dog is incredibly resilient, loving, and loyal. I’ve had dogs who have had a horrific past and they show you nothing but kindness when they walk through the door.”

The dogs in the Puppy Bowl were born between the middle of last May and the middle of June, she said.

Barnicle, who owns a local restaurant Tempo with her husband, took in Max as a foster in August from the Great Dog Rescue New England in Woburn. The family has three other dogs.

Advertisement

Barnicle and her family took a picture with their four dogs including Max, Big Man. Erin Barnicle

“My son fell in love with him, so now he’s a permanent part of the family,” Barnicle said.

Her 5-year-old son, Spencer, gave Max his full name, “Maximus Pip Squeak,” Barnicle said. Spencer and Max are “an inseparable, bonded little pair,” she said.

“Wherever Spencer goes, Max is right on his heels,” she said.

Max, Big Man, and Spencer pose for a picture. Erin Barnicle

Barnicle submitted an application for Max in August that included his story, medical history, and photos and videos as part of the casting process, she said. Then, they waited.

“That’s the hardest part,” Barnicle said

After Max was selected, they went to the arena on Oct. 3. He and the other dogs got to “play all day,” and the arena turned into different “green rooms” where the dogs had their picture taken, Barnicle said.

Max even had some photos sitting in boxes with other puppies as if they were in the stands watching the game, Barnicle said.

The event was “absolutely, positively incredible,” she said. But she won’t find out until Sunday what Max’s role will be.

“It’s as much as a surprise to us as it is to everyone else,” she said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.