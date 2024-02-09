Shooting incident reported in Saco, Maine; shelter-in-place order issued for downtown

“Please avoid the area, and shelter in place if you are in downtown or the immediately surrounding areas,” police said. “If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 to report it. More info to follow.”

“Saco Police are responding to an ongoing incident in downtown,” police officials wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at 1:41 pm.

Police in Saco, Maine, asked people in the downtown area to shelter in place after a shooting incident Friday, according to authorities and published reports.

Police Chief Jack Clements couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Police had been called to the intersection of Elm and Temple streets for reports of shots fired, the Portland Press Herald reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Area schools were in lockdown as well, the Press Herald reported.

At 2:43 p.m., Thornton Academy, a private middle and high school in Saco, posted on Facebook that everyone on campus was safe.

“The situation in Saco continues to evolve,” the school said. “We have moved back to a shelter in place, which means they are free to access restrooms, etc. We continue to have a strong police presence on and around our campus.”

The school later added that students who drove themselves to school were being dismissed for the day.

“Students who came via walking or bussing or dropped off, we will be in touch soon with details,” the school said.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.