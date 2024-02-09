South Boston officials call for answers about facilities at proposed shelter in Fort Point

Flynn, whose district includes South Boston and the Seaport, said the building “has almost zero showers” and would need upgrades to function as a housing facility.

At a press conference outside the Boston Tea Party Museum on Friday, State Senator Nick Collins and Boston City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy said they have few answers to questions from residents since the news came Thursday that the state is considering opening a migrant shelter at 24 Farnsworth St.

Political leaders in South Boston are calling for a community meeting with residents and city and state officials to discuss a proposed shelter in a Fort Point office building, while raising concerns about the building’s facilities and its capacity to meet the needs of migrant families.

“We don’t want to set families up for failure, we want to provide people with the best services,” Flynn said. “But having a site with ... no showers, to me, would be a non-starter.”

The 92,000-square-foot building is owned by the Unitarian Universalist Association. It is used as the church’s headquarters, according to Suzanne Morse, director of public relations for the association. On Thursday, Morse said the church was considering the proposal to for “short-term” use the Farnsworth Street building to house migrant families.

Murphy, Collins, and Flynn said they were unclear on when a decision will be made whether to turn the Farnsworth building into a shelter. A spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey’s office said Thursday no decision had been made on that location or any others in the state. Healey’s office did not immediately respond to a message Friday night seeking further information.

Collins said they are hoping to get answers about the number of families the building would house, what amenities would be needed, how long families would stay, and what the families’ next steps would be.

“The facility they’re looking at here is a complicated one,” he said. “Obviously [there is] no perfect location for something of this kind, but there’s a lot of community questions, and we’re going to be working with the mayor’s office and the governor’s office to host a public community meeting in the coming days. ... Right now there are more questions than answers, so we’re looking forward to having that public discussion.”

Collins said the state should consider other facilities that are already equipped for housing, such as the former Mount Ida College campus in Newton, which is now part of the University of Massachusetts.

“It’s got showers, amenities, because what we don’t want to see is a public health crisis,” he said. “Of course there are local challenges, but big picture we want to make sure that folks that are in need of support are getting it in a safe and effective way.”

Collins also said he called for Friday’s press conference to dispel misinformation he’s heard that the families arriving in Massachusetts are here illegally.

“Almost all the folks that are coming are here legally with temporary protected status,” he said.

The proposal comes as the state continues to work through an influx of migrant families that have been streaming into Massachusetts in large numbers.

The state’s shelter system reached its capacity of 7,500 families in November, forcing some to be turned away as official scramble to find other options for housing. The state recently converted the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Center in Roxbury into a shelter that can hold up to 400 people. The shelter was hosting 327 people from 95 families as of Wednesday night. It is intended to be temporary, with a closing date set for May 31.

The quick conversion of the Cass center came as a surprise to neighbors in Roxbury, who felt a mix of sympathy and frustration over the plan. Murphy said she is encouraged to hear about locations being considered that won’t cut into city services, such as the Farnsworth building.

“This is an empty office building, so I am happy to know that we’re looking at locations where city services won’t be disrupted, but at the same time will these migrant families have what they need?” she said. “We’re obviously going to have to add bathrooms and showers into a space if they’re going to be living here for an extended period of time.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.