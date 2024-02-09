The weirdest Super Bowl bets you can make this weekend

The NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas this year, but it might as well be played at Brown Stadium because Culpo, a former Miss Universe, is from Cranston, and Swift occasionally visits her mansion in Westerly. (Considering the Patriots’ record this season, these are clearly the best Rhode Island connections to the game.)

It’s finally here. Olivia Culpo’s fiancé (Christian McCaffrey) is playing Taylor Swift’s boyfriend (Travis Kelce) in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

And since sports betting is so prolific across the country now, here’s a guide to some of the most interesting wagers you can make on the Super Bowl if you are betting with Sportsbook Rhode Island this year.

🏈 As of Thursday, the 49ers were -130 money line favorites vs. the Chiefs, which means that wagering $10 on a 49ers victory would pay $7.69. The underdogs Chiefs were +110, so a successful $10 bet on them winning would pay $11.

If you are a little more sophisticated, the 49ers are two-point favorites in the game, and the under/over for total points scored in the game is 47.5. A $10 bet on those factors would pay $9.09.

Now for the more exotic bets.

🏈 There’s always the coin toss to get you started (heads or tails), but if you want a little extra action, you can bet on both the outcome of the toss and the winner of the game together. A correct $10 wager on heads or tails and a 49ers victory would pay $25.50, while the same bet with the Chiefs winning would pay $29.

🏈 Will any missed kick (field goal or extra point) hit an upright? A $10 wager on “yes” pays $70, and you’d have to bet $110 on “no” to win a measly $10.

🏈 Will there be overtime? A $10 bet on “yes” would pay $90, and a $160 on “no” would pay $10 (A bit of advice: Don’t make that bet).

🏈 Will anyone pass for 506 or more yards, breaking the all-time record? A $10 victory would pay $1,000.

🏈 If you really want to root for Taylor’s boyfriend, a $10 bet on Kelce to have at least 11 catches would pay $50.

🏈 If you prefer Olivia’s fiancé, a $10 bet on McCaffrey to run for at least 125 yards and score at least one touchdown would pay $36.

🏈 Will either team throw three or more interceptions? A $10 bet on “yes” pays $80.

🏈 Will the teams score 30 or more points each? A $10 bet on “yes” pays $90.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.