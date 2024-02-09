‘I was scared’: Kayla Montgomery testifies against husband Adam Montgomery in murder trial

“He, like, folded her in half and put her in the duffel bag,” she said.

Her voice cracked with emotion as she spoke about how she saw him conceal the girl’s approximately 35-pound body rather than call 911 when they realized on Dec. 7, 2019, that she had died in the back seat of the car where the family of five was living after an eviction.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kayla Montgomery took the stand Friday morning to testify as the state’s star witness against her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, who’s accused of fatally beating his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, then hiding her body.

Advertisement

Kayla, 33, testified that Adam, 34, had repeatedly and forcefully beaten Harmony as the girl lost control of her bladder and bowel movements with increasing frequency amid the chaos of their housing instability. She said the couple went to a methadone clinic then a Burger King before buying heroin and crack cocaine that they used to get high the day Harmony died.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

She said she tried to stop Adam from beating Harmony, but he gave her a piercing look that placed her in fear for her own safety and that of her two younger sons.

“I was scared,” she said, repeatedly.

Under questioning from prosecutors, Kayla said Adam first hid the bag containing Harmony’s body in a snowbank by the dumpsters in a parking lot near a friend’s apartment. He then stored her body in a small cooler that sat in a shared hallway outside an extended family member’s home, where the Montgomerys stayed for a few weeks before moving into the Families in Transition shelter.

Once in the shelter, Kayla said Adam hid Harmony’s body in the ceiling vent of the room where the family stayed for about a month and a half.

“You could smell a horrible smell that was coming through the vents,” she said, testifying that Adam moved Harmony’s body and placed it in another bag when a maintenance crew came to investigate the odor.

Advertisement

Prosecutors told jurors that investigators found residue of bodily fluids and Adam’s fingerprints and palm prints in the room where the Montgomerys had stayed at the shelter. And they allege Adam later hid the girl’s remains in a walk-in freezer at the Portland Pie Company, a pizza shop where he worked for about a month.

Kayla testified that Adam directed her to bring the bag from the shelter to the pizza shop, and she complied, using a stroller to walk about 15 minutes with her two boys and the bag containing Harmony’s body.

Later, after the family moved into an apartment of their own on Union Street in Manchester, Kayla said Adam stored Harmony’s body in their refrigerator and talked about using a hand saw and NutriBullet blender to dispose of her remains.

“He said that he wanted to get rid of her body soon because he was scared that if anything ever happened, he was scared of what would happen to him, and me, and the kids,” she said.

Kayla said Adam spent hours one day in their bathroom, trying to thaw Harmony’s body in the shower under running hot water. He directed her to help, and she complied, she said.

“I helped him take the clothes off of her ... by cutting them with scissors,” she said through tears, adding that she left the bathroom while he continued working.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have said Adam compressed the girl’s body in the tub and placed it back in a bag, adding lime to accelerate the decomposition.

Kayla said Adam disposed of Harmony’s body and never told her where. He had grown suspicious, she said, that she might be working with authorities, and he had been abusing her, including by frequently beating her.

Adam Montgomery’s defense attorneys have conceded that he falsified physical evidence and abused his daughter’s corpse, but they contest the other charges against him, including the allegation that he caused the girl’s death. Instead, during opening remarks on Thursday they argued Kayla is an unreliable accuser who struck a deal with prosecutors and has a history of dishonesty.

“Only she knows the truth,” public defender James T. Brooks told the jury on Thursday. “And only she has benefitted from all the lies she has told.”

Kayla acknowledged Friday morning that she has been held at the women’s correctional facility in Concord for more than a year. She’s been convicted of perjury for lying to a grand jury about her whereabouts in the days leading up to Harmony’s death. She said she was scared and initially stuck to the story Adam had told her to tell authorities.

Prosecutors questioned Kayla all morning. After they finish, the defense team will have an opportunity for cross-examination.

The state’s case includes a list of nearly 200 anticipated witnesses, including six experts and 75 law enforcement officers from local and federal agencies. The trial is scheduled to proceed daily in the Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District and could take weeks.

Advertisement

Adam Montgomery appeared in court in person on Tuesday, the first day of jury selection, but he declined to attend his own trial on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.