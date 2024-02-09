Woman killed in Middleborough crash

“Upon arrival, first responders observed that a delivery truck and an SUV had collided and subsequently caught fire,” officials said in a statement. “The driver of the delivery truck was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.”

The “head-on crash” happened around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

A woman was killed Friday in a two-car crash in Middleborough, officials said.

The woman, who was driving the SUV, died at an area hospital, officials said.

“The identity of the driver is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin,” officials said. “The drivers were the sole occupants in each vehicle.”

The crash is under investigation. Route 28 was closed to traffic between Cushman and Rocky Gutter streets while first responders remained at the scene, officials said.

