Photos: Seiji Ozawa through the years

Seiji Ozawa leads first and second graders in song at the Trotter School in Roxbury.Boston Globe File PhotoSeiji Ozawa conducting a student orchestra rehearsal in Tanglewood in 1960.Courtesy PhotoSeiji Ozawa sits between his children, Seira, left, and Yukiyoshi on the train from Lenox to Tanglewood in 1998.Courtesy PhotoSeiji Ozawa and Red Sox star Carl Yaz during an Independence Day celebration on the esplanade in 1999.Bill Brett/Globe StaffConductor Seiji Ozawa in 1999.Frank O'Brien/Globe StaffSeiji Ozawa conducts during the opening night of the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in 1995.Bill Brett/Globe StaffConductor Seiji Ozawa watches the Boston Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 1996.Bill Greene/Globe StaffSeiji Ozawa conducting the BSO at the Boston Symphony Hall during one of his last performances in 2002.Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeA jubilant Seiji Ozawa after the centennial concert at Symphony Hall next to a cake shaped like a mini Symphony Hall in 2000.Evan Richman/Globe Staff