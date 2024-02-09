fb-pixelPhotos: Seiji Ozawa through the years - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Photos: Seiji Ozawa through the years

Seiji Ozawa, the longtime music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, died Feb. 6, in Tokyo. He was 88.

Updated February 9, 2024, 21 minutes ago
Seiji Ozawa during his final goodbye after 29 years with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.David Kamerman/Globe Staff
Seiji Ozawa leads first and second graders in song at the Trotter School in Roxbury.Boston Globe File Photo


Seiji Ozawa conducting a student orchestra rehearsal in Tanglewood in 1960.Courtesy Photo


Seiji Ozawa sits between his children, Seira, left, and Yukiyoshi on the train from Lenox to Tanglewood in 1998.Courtesy Photo


Seiji Ozawa and Red Sox star Carl Yaz during an Independence Day celebration on the esplanade in 1999.Bill Brett/Globe Staff


Conductor Seiji Ozawa in 1999.Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff


Seiji Ozawa conducts during the opening night of the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in 1995.Bill Brett/Globe Staff


Conductor Seiji Ozawa watches the Boston Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 1996.Bill Greene/Globe Staff


Seiji Ozawa conducting the BSO at the Boston Symphony Hall during one of his last performances in 2002.Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe


A jubilant Seiji Ozawa after the centennial concert at Symphony Hall next to a cake shaped like a mini Symphony Hall in 2000.Evan Richman/Globe Staff