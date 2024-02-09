Read the passages of the special counsel’s report that reference President Biden’s memory

The report claims that Biden could not remember when he served as vice president or when his son Beau died and at points describes his memory as “fuzzy” and “hazy.” In an evening press conference from the White House, Biden pushed back against allegations in the report that he shared classified information and forcefully rejected special counsel Robert Hur’s descriptions of his recollection of key events.

A special counsel report released Wednesday that found President Biden willfully retained classified information when he was a private citizen but shouldn’t face criminal charges contained scathing characterizations of Biden’s memory and mental acuity, at one point referring to him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Here’s a look at the passages in the special counsel report that reference Biden’s memory and how Biden responded.

‘Well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory’

The special counsel report describes the reasons why prosecutors declined to recommend charges against Biden, including a lack of evidence and the special counsel’s assessment that a jury would not have found that Biden acted with criminal intent given his “diminished faculties in advancing age.”

“We have also concluded that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory,” the report reads.

Claims Biden’s memory had ‘significant limitations’

The report found evidence that Biden shared highly classified information with a ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, who worked with Biden on his 2007 and 2017 memoirs. Investigators reviewed a recorded conversation Biden had with Zwonitzer in 2017 in which Biden is heard saying that he “just found all the classified stuff downstairs.” In his Thursday night press conference, Biden denied that he shared classified information with a ghostwriter.

The report described Biden’s memory as having “significant limitations,” when he spoke to Zwonitzer in 2017 and during interviews with the special counsel’s office.

“Mr. Biden’s recorded conversations with Zwonitzer from 2017 are often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries,” the report says. The report didn’t include transcripts or recordings of the calls it referenced.

Claims Biden didn’t remember when he was vice president

Hur’s report described Biden’s memory as “worse” when his office interviewed him in 2023 than it was in 2017.

Biden “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” and “forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began,” the report states.

It quotes Biden asking: “if it was 2013 — when did I stop being Vice President?”

And the next day during interviews, Biden allegedly asked: “in 2009, am I still Vice President?”

Claims Biden didn’t remember when his son Beau died

Hur’s report claims that Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.” Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

“How in the hell dare he raise that?” Biden said in remarks from the White House on Thursday night.

“Frankly when I was asked the question I thought to myself: ‘wasn’t any of their damn business,’” he said.

“I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” Biden said.

White House pushes back on characterizations of Biden’s memory

In a response to the report, White House lawyers drafted a letter to Hur in which they pushed back on the report’s descriptions of Biden’s memory, saying they did not feel they were “accurate or appropriate.”

The lawyers requested that Hur and deputy special counsel Marc Krickbaum “revisit your descriptions of President Biden’s memory and revise them so that they are in a stated manner that is within the bounds of your expertise and remit.”

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.