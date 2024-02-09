It’s not about comfy pants. I’m more productive working from home.

Perhaps the writer of the Feb. 2 letter “Ditch the sweat suit and get back to the office” is not subjected to the daily grind of commuting to work and then home after a long day in the office. As someone who regularly spends nearly an hour on Interstate 93, alongside drivers more interested in their phones than the road, to get to an office just 8 miles away, I couldn’t disagree with the writer more. I get more work done at home because I’m not exhausted from the commute and can use that time to work. The hybrid work model is a godsend to employees and to employers, who get more productivity out of their staff who have the time and quiet to focus on their work.

J.C. Miller