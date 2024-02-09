Mass. tobacco law is working. Take note, federal officials.

Renée Graham brings much-needed attention to menthol cigarettes in her column, “A shady conservative group wants to make Biden’s Black support go up in smoke” (Ideas, Jan. 28), about an attempt to politicize a proposed federal ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.

The tobacco industry’s sordid history includes addicting millions of Americans to cancer-causing cigarettes, and menthol marketing has preyed on racial disparities for decades. In 2019 Massachusetts’ menthol and flavor ban, An Act Modernizing Tobacco Control, was signed into law and made history as the first statewide restriction of flavored tobacco products. Four years later, there is no evidence that this law has led to increased negative interactions with police or increased incarceration rates.