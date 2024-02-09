Mass. tobacco law is working. Take note, federal officials.

Renée Graham brings much-needed attention to menthol cigarettes in her column, “A shady conservative group wants to make Biden’s Black support go up in smoke” (Ideas, Jan. 28), about an attempt to politicize a proposed federal ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.
The tobacco industry’s sordid history includes addicting millions of Americans to cancer-causing cigarettes, and menthol marketing has preyed on racial disparities for decades. In 2019 Massachusetts’ menthol and flavor ban, An Act Modernizing Tobacco Control, was signed into law and made history as the first statewide restriction of flavored tobacco products. Four years later, there is no evidence that this law has led to increased negative interactions with police or increased incarceration rates.
Advertisement
As the research shows, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, removing menthol in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products. Together, these actions stand for powerful, science-based approaches that would have an extraordinary public health impact.
Massachusetts has been a public health leader in the fight against Big Tobacco and its insidious products. When the Legislature prohibited menthol-flavored nicotine products, it wisely put the burden on retailers to stop selling these health hazards instead of criminalizing any individual for possession. The effort is working.
Lisa Phillips
Director
Tobacco Free Mass
Provincetown