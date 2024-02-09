Congressional gridlock on a border deal, Donald Trump presiding

Our legislators in Washington must remember that there is only one president of the United States at any time. Today that president is Joe Biden. When a bipartisan group of senators approaches “a once-in-a generation opportunity for a conservative border security bill,” as New York Times reporter Annie Karni wrote (”Opposition by Trump likely dooms possible border deal,” Page A1, Jan. 27), they should act. Instead, the border package has been all but abandoned (”GOP blocks border, aid bill,” Page A2, Feb. 8).

Immigration policy has been in need of reform for decades. Donald Trump is not the president; his self-serving interest in scuttling the deal should not derail the work of the Biden administration or Congress to get something done now. The next presidential election is about nine months away. That is nearly 20 percent of a four-year presidential term. As an American, I find it repugnant that Republican lawmakers would shrink from their responsibility to act because of the political agenda of one man.