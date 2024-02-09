One that got away: A prized fish market closes

Re “A fish tale — that stinks” (Ideas, Feb. 4): I am heartbroken that Courthouse Fish Market in Cambridge has closed. Owners Eddy and Joe Damaso supplied the freshest scallops and sole, clams and cockles, salmon and halibut, with heads, bones, and cheeks, for soup.

More than that, they patiently guided my newbie fish-eating clients in how to cook every fish. Eddy and Joe taught their customers how to enjoy life, kibitzing, chatting, and cooking, the real catches in the sea of life.

M. Susan Hamilton