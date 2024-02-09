The planet just passed a new dangerous warming threshold

The Earth has been tiptoeing toward this threshold, which represents the lower bound of the 2015 Paris Agreement, a mark that scientists have long warned must be avoided to minimize even more extreme weather events. But experts say that one 12-month stretch of warmth at this level isn’t game over — technically, climate is measured in long-term averages, taken over decades, not in a single year. And with aggressive action, there’s still time to slow the pace of warming and the chaotic impacts that can bring.

The planet’s thermometer has eclipsed a critical boundary , reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming above preindustrial times over a 12-month period, according to the European science agency Copernicus . But all hope isn’t lost.

Advertisement

Still, following a year that smashed heat records and brought punishing storms and wildfires, it’s an ominous sign.

“It ... confirms what communities and ecosystems on the frontlines of climate change experienced in this record-breaking hot year: the toll of a warming world, this year made worse by El Niño, is already too high,” said Kristina Dahl, principal scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Last year saw the beginning of an El Niño, when water temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean are warmer than usual. This impacts global wind patterns and temperatures, historically sending heat spiking.

The 12 months that eclipsed the 1.5 degree Celsius mark stem from February 2023 to January 2024, a boundary crossed thanks to a warm start to 2024.

“This alarming statistic is the latest in a series of powerful warnings of how profoundly humanity’s widespread fossil fuel use has altered the planet we share,” Dahl said.

Those warnings haven’t been hard to find.

Right now, the world’s sea surface — which holds an extraordinary amount of energy that can fuel storms and contribute to sea level rise — are at record highs, with temperatures nearly a degree Celsius higher than the longterm average, from 1982-2011.

Advertisement

Just last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that 2023 had been the planet’s hottest year on record, with global temperatures 2.43 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than pre-industrial levels. And Massachusetts saw its warmest year, too — tied with 2012 — with temperatures averaging 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. Both recordings were just shy of the 1.5 degree Celsius benchmark.

The high temperatures tell the story of a planet in flux, one in which carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are pushing our thermometers to new levels — and bringing new extreme consequences, too.

The United States experienced a record-breaking 28 separate weather and climate disasters that each resulted in $1 billion or more of damage in 2023, according to NOAA chief scientist Sarah Kapnick. That’s six more disasters of that scale than the previous one-year record, from 2020. “We need to be prepared for the impacts of climate change that’s happening here and now,” Kapnick said.

While extreme events have always occurred, regardless of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, the upward trend in damages is due to a combination of climate change and the heightened exposure of people and property, such as by building on coasts susceptible to hurricanes or near forests vulnerable to wildfires, said Russell Vose, NOAA’s chief of climate monitoring and assessment.

Last year, carbon dioxide concentrations were about 50 percent higher than preindustrial levels, and methane (a shorter-lived but far more potent gas) was up about 150 percent. “Present-day concentrations of carbon dioxide are elevated levels basically higher than at least the last 2 million years,” Vose said, adding that one study shows concentrations higher than the past 14 million years.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, at a speech in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will host this year’s global climate talks, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, Simon Stiell, noted that it’s still possible to hold warming to the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold in the longterm. But that will require significant financial investments by global leaders and stronger commitments to reel in fossil fuels.

“It will take an Olympian effort over the next two years to put us on track to where we need to be in 2030 and 2050,” he said. “The action we take in the next two years will shape how much climate-driven destruction we can avoid over the next two decades, and far beyond.”





Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.