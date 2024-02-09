Andover boys’ basketball plays on a string to run win streak to nine and clinch third Merrimack Valley Conference Large title in four years

It resulted in a 74-62 win for third-ranked Andover over No. 6 Lowell in a Merrimack Valley showdown at a buzzing Dunn Gymnasium. With the victory, Andover (13-3) clinched a third MVC Large title in four years and pushed its win streak to nine games.

Freshman Josh Roux was outstanding from behind the arc, splashing seven 3-pointers for a career-high 25 points. Down low, forward Luca Palermo complemented Roux’s sharpshooting with an array of dazzling moves and strong finishes. On defense, senior captain Danny Resendiz provided hustle and energy to disrupt a dynamic Lowell offense.

“We’re focused,” said Resendiz. “We show up every day. We work hard. It all comes down to togetherness for us.”

Roux, the sixth freshman to start for Andover coach Dave Fazio since 1999, ignited the Warriors. He finished 7 of 10 from deep, drilling a pair of triples from each wing in the fourth to help Andover pull away.

For good measure, Roux added a pull-up jumper and a fastbreak layup for the final punch. Chants of “he’s a freshman” serenaded the 14-year-old as the Warriors took a 63-54 lead with two minutes left.

“I mean, sheesh, he’s amazing,” said Fazio. “He’s a joy to coach. He’s like a little kid having so much fun. I knew in the summer he’d have an impact on us.”

Andover junior Sam Concemi protects the ball in a close first half. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Palermo, a 6-foot-6-inch sophomore, was equally impressive with 26 points and 12 rebounds, using his left hand to finish off the glass and splash short jumpers.

In the first half, Fazio felt his team was over-juiced due to the senior day ceremony before tip-off. Andover had 11 turnovers but only trailed 33-29 at the break. Everything changed in the second half behind an efficient and fluid offense.

“What I’m most proud of is how we recovered from the senior day hype,” said Fazio. “We wanted to win so badly. We played our game and played with poise and joy in the second half.”

Ranked third in the Division 1 power rankings, Lowell (12-5) could not recover from Andover’s run. Juan Beltres Diaz scored a team-high 19 points, but the Red Raiders failed to make enough shots in the fourth to keep up.

Lowell junior Gezzian Vega drives to the hoop against Andover's defense. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

Tzar Powell-Aparicio added 18 points for Lowell.

“I think everything started after halftime,” said Lowell coach Bob Michalczyk. “They shot better and picked up the defense, and got some easier baskets. They’re a really good team.”

Andover was 4-3 after losing, 48-38, to Central Catholic on Dec. 30 at the Commonwealth Classic. The Warriors haven’t lost since, defeating Lawrence, North Andover, and Central Catholic to emerge as serious Division 1 contenders with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“I didn’t think we’d be here at the start of the season,” said Fazio. “Everything has come together as the season has progressed.”