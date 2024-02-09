Boston College reportedly set to hire former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien as head coach

His hiring following the departure of Jeff Hafley, who spent four years at the helm before being named the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers in January.

O’Brien, who returned to the Patriots in 2023 to serve as their offensive coordinator, is expected to be named the head coach at Boston College, according to ESPN.

Bill O’Brien will be back in New England next fall, but he won’t be with the Patriots.

The 54-year-old O’Brien had a year remaining on his contract with New England when it was announced Jan. 18 that he would be named the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. It appears he is reversing course.

Under O’Brien this season, New England’s offense struggled, finishing last in the league in plays in the red zone (130), 31st in scoring (13.9 points per game), 31st in interceptions (21), and 28th in turnover margin (minus-11). Quarterback Mac Jones regressed significantly, causing his future with the team to be in doubt.

O’Brien grew up in Andover and attended St. John’s Prep before playing at Brown, where he also started his coaching career.

O’Brien was the head coach at Penn State from 2012-13, where he led the Nittany Lions to an 8-4 record and was named the Big 10 and national coach of the year. He later served on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as the offensive coordinator from 2021-22.

BC was 22-26 in four seasons under Hafley. The Eagles finished 6-5 in 2020, 6-6 in 2021, 3-9 in 2022, and 7-6 in 2023. They most recently earned a win over Southern Methodist in the Fenway Bowl.

