Brad Stevens is pleased that the Celtics got help for both now and later at the trade deadline

Once that goal was accomplished, Stevens said, the Celtics were prepared to simply move forward. But on Thursday, they continued to parse opposing rosters looking for younger prospects who could become available for a second-round pick.

So when the chance arrived to do exactly that Wednesday, the team struck, sending Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks to the Grizzlies for the 6-foot-8-inch Xavier Tillman, a versatile defender with a high motor.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday his primary focus prior to the NBA trade deadline was adding a big man who could play alongside either Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford, and also serve as a stand-alone option at center when needed.

Stevens said they had discussed athletic 76ers wing Jaden Springer for several months, their interest revved up after he tallied 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in an October preseason game against the Celtics. And a few minutes before the deadline, the Celtics swooped in and acquired him for a 2024 second-round pick.

All along, the Celtics had expected to operate just on the fringes of their roster, and they are pleased with how it all turned out.

“Ultimately, we just have to look at where we are,” Stevens said. “How can we maybe try to do things that could maybe help us improve by the margins now, but also give us a chance to hit on guys later that we otherwise can’t get?”

Tillman, 25, is on an expiring contract, but the Celtics now have his Bird Rights, giving them the ability to re-sign him this summer despite being over the salary cap. Springer, 21, is still on his rookie deal and has a team option for next season.

When restrictions kick in for teams such as the Celtics above the salary cap’s second apron next season, roster building will become more challenging and complicated. So in addition to helping the current team that is chasing a championship, this week’s moves also showed some foresight.

“You want to be able to add to the depth of the group without throwing off the equilibrium of the group, necessarily,” Stevens said. “But that can happen, too, in these types of deals.

“But then also, what can we do to get guys in the building that can certainly help us now and add to our group, but also be able to hopefully manage and navigate some of the things we’re going have to manage and navigate over the next few months and years?”

The Celtics also traded Dalano Banton to the Trail Blazers, so when the dust settled, they still had one open roster spot. Stevens said they would “continue to evaluate everything” when determining how and when to fill that opening, including the possibility of converting Neemias Queta’s two-way contract into a standard NBA deal.

But he does not anticipate adding a player who would become part of the regular rotation. Now, the Celtics will move forward and keep their focus on their primary goal.

“We’re good enough to make a deep run and potentially win it, and the other teams are good enough to beat us in the first round,” Stevens said. “We have to continue to improve as a team. We have to make sure that we are focused on the right stuff. We have to stay unselfish, we have to stay about the team, and we just have to keep getting better. I mean, that’s the reality of it.”

