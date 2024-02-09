Dartmouth girls’ basketball ends Bridgewater-Raynham’s decade of dominance with first Southeast Conference crown

It took until her penultimate season, but the soccer/basketball/track athlete finally earned that claim Friday night as Dartmouth knocked off Bridgewater-Raynham, 49-39, to finish off a perfect run through the Southeast Conference.

DARTMOUTH — Senior Hailey Martins has been waiting a long time to be able to call herself a league champion.

Kat Cheesebro, shown here in Dartmouth's first win against B-R this season, had 19 points as the Indians completed the season sweep and captured a Southeast Conference crown.

An undersized post player at just 5 feet, 9 inches, Martin grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as part of a 3-point play with 1:57 left to push Dartmouth in front 41-33. She chipped in with 7 points and had seven of her 10 rebounds at the offensive end.

“I’m not a scorer on the team, and it’s hard to know your place, especially as a senior, it’s hard to realize you’re not always going to be the scorer,” she said. “Rebounding is my place on the team, and to get points out of it is really enjoyable to me.”

While that may be the case, her place on the team is not lost on her coach, Brian Jalbert.

“She’s one of the best rebounders I’ve ever coached,” he said. “Her freshman year, I was, ‘Who is this girl getting all these rebounds?’ She’ll put it back up or kick it back out.”

Lindsey Barber had a steal at midcourt coming out of a timeout and went in for a layup to put the lead back to double figures and ensure that B-R (13-4, 5-2) did not lay claim to a fifth-straight league title and 11th overall (dating back to the defunct Old Colony League).

“They set the standard of 10 years of excellence. We hope to meet it,” Jalbert said of being able to finally win the league title.

“[B-R coach Cheryl Seavey] has done such a great job with them. I’ve learned so much from her and I hope that we can somehow try to match what they did over the last 10 years.”

Kat Cheesebro played all 32 minutes on a bad ankle and scored a game-high 19 points for Dartmouth (16-1, 8-0). Her biggest bucket of the game came late in the third quarter with a 3-pointer in the left corner just after Breanna Woodbury (9 points) picked up a steal and layup for a 7-0 burst that pulled B-R within 30-27, the closest it had been since the start of the game.

“Our game plan was to utilize [forward Camden Strandberg] on one of the guards up high, so that kind of took away that defensive rebounding presence in the middle and down low,” said Seavey. “We asked our guards to battle down low. You have to pick your poison. What are you willing to give up?

“We wanted to focus on Kat, and we did so very well, we lost opportunities for defensive rebounding because they were extending us up, now we’re stretching us outside a lot more,” Seavey said. “When you have a 3-point shooter, the ball tends to rebound higher, so you have to hold those rebounds higher.”

The Indians also got a big game from sophomore Kaelyn Zuber, who chipped in with 11 points.

Dartmouth opened the game on a 11-0 run with Reese Bartlett (15 points) finally getting B-R on the board with a 3-pointer 6:29 into the contest as the Trojans missed their first seven shots and committed three turnovers.