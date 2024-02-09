Dont’a Hightower returns to Patriots as linebackers coach

Even before the Patriots promoted Mayo, he expressed interest in recruiting Hightower to join his staff.

Hightower, who spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Patriots, retired in 2021. He overlapped with new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo as teammates for four years, before Mayo became his position coach for another three.

LAS VEGAS — Three-time Super Bowl champion Dont’a Hightower is returning to the Patriots as linebackers coach, his agency announced Friday.

“I think Hightower would be a phenomenal coach,” Mayo said in April 2023. “There aren’t many people like Hightower in terms of just his smarts. I think that gets overlooked a lot with High. High is a very smart football player. You talk about Randy Moss, no one really talks about his smarts, very smart football player. And that’s Dont’a Hightower.”

The Patriots previously had two linebackers coaches — Mayo working with the inside and Steve Belichick working with the outside — so it’s unclear whether another assistant will join Hightower. Steve Belichick accepted a job as defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, so he will not be in the fold.

The 33-year-old Hightower already has a level of familiarity with some players on the roster, having played with captain Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche, and Anfernee Jennings. Both Uche and Jennings are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Mayo’s defensive staff is coming together with a number of familiar faces. The Patriots promoted defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator, and are retaining safeties coach Brian Belichick and cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. All three were on staff during Hightower’s playing career.

New defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is the lone external addition on that side of the ball thus far.

It remains unclear whether Mayo plans to serve as the defensive play-caller or whether that responsibility will fall to Covington.

